Could Vape Bans Have Unintended Consequences?

As states take steps to tamp down on vaping, questions are emerging about whether such actions could stimulate a black market for the products. In related news, Rhode Island joins the list of states to place restrictions on e-cigarettes; vaping deaths in Florida and Georgia are added to the national tally; and a Michigan vape shop filed suit to block the state's ban on flavored e-cigarettes, among other headlines.

State House News Service: Vape Ban Could Cause People To Use Dangerous Products

Governor Charlie Baker’s administration on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on the sale of any and all vape products while federal and state public health officials continue to investigate a spate of lung illnesses connected to vaping nicotine and/or THC derived from marijuana. But by banning the sale of regulated products, the state could be pushing people who are addicted to nicotine or are dependent on THC to get their favored products from illicit sellers -- which could be exactly where the lung illnesses might have originated, Cannabis Control Commission member Shaleen Title said. (Young, 9/25)

WBUR: Answers To 5 Questions About Gov. Baker’s Ban On Vape Products

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency in response to a multi-state outbreak of lung disease associated with vaping, and he set in motion a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products in Massachusetts. It's the first state to halt sales of vaping products of all kinds. (Brown, 9/25)

The Associated Press: Rhode Island Is Latest State To Bar Flavored Vape Products

Rhode Island became the latest state to restrict e-cigarettes Wednesday when Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order banning the sale of flavored vaping products. The ban was motivated by a desire to protect children, the Democrat said. “I hear from parents and teachers and coaches that the use of flavored e-cigarettes among teenagers and middle school students is alarming and rising and scary,” Raimondo said at a news conference. (9/25)

CNN: First Vaping Deaths In Florida And Georgia Bring Nationwide Total To 11

Two more people have died from vaping-related illnesses in the United States. On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health posted an updated case count to include one death. On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health also reported one death. These two deaths bring the total number nationwide to 11. (Howard, 9/25)

The Associated Press: Vape Shop Sues To Stop Michigan's Ban On Flavored E-Cigs

The owner of a northern Michigan vape shop sued Wednesday to stop the state’s ban on flavored electronic cigarettes, contending the rules are illegal and will force him to close his store. ... It is believed to be the first of what could be several legal challenges against the ban that was announced by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The emergency rules were issued a week ago, and retailers must comply starting Oct. 2. (Eggert, 9/25)

The Associated Press: High-Flying Marijuana Vapes Take Hit From Health Scare

Vaping products, one of the fastest-growing segments of the legal marijuana industry, have taken a hit from consumers as public health experts scramble to determine what’s causing a mysterious and sometimes fatal lung disease among people who use e-cigarettes. The ailment has sickened at least 530 people and killed nine. Some vaped nicotine, but many reported using oil containing THC, marijuana’s high-inducing ingredient, and said they bought products from pop-up shops and other illegal sellers. The only death linked to THC vapes bought at legal shops occurred in Oregon. (Flaccus and Peltz, 9/26)

The Associated Press: What We Know (And Don't) About Juul, Teen Vaping And Illness

An outbreak of vaping illnesses. A surge in teens using electronic cigarettes. They’re often spoken of in the same urgent breath, but it’s not clear how — or even if — they are connected. Following a shakeup at Juul Labs Inc., the largest U.S. seller of e-cigarettes, here are some questions and answers about vaping. (Stobbe, 9/25)

