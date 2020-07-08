Court Action Continues Around Trump Policies To Separate Detained Immigrant Families
The spread of the coronavirus among this population played into a recent order by a federal judge.
The Washington Post:
Trump Administration Seeks To Continue Detaining Parents After U.S. Judge Orders ICE To Free Migrant Children
The U.S. government told a federal judge Tuesday that it might separate detained immigrant families by continuing to hold parents after another federal judge ordered their children released because of the spreading coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg of Washington, D.C., gave the Trump administration until Thursday to decide whether it would oppose a similar order releasing parents and set a hearing for Monday. (Hsu, 7/7)
In other news, the administration is launching the REACH initiative -
AP:
US Government Launches Campaign To Reduce High Suicide Rates
The federal government launched a broad national campaign Tuesday aimed at reducing high suicide rates, urging the public to reach out to others, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, and acknowledge daily stresses in people’s lives. Known as REACH, the government campaign is the core part of a $53 million, two-year effort announced by President Donald Trump to reduce suicide, particularly among veterans. (Yen, 7/7)