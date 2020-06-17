COVID-19 Cases Rising In China, Brazil, Iran, Egypt

More global pandemic developments are reported out of New Zealand, Honduras, Japan, Mexico and other countries.

The Associated Press: Flights Canceled As Beijing's New Outbreak Raises Concerns

More than 60% of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been canceled as the Chinese capital raised its alert level Wednesday against a new coronavirus outbreak and other nations confront rising numbers of illnesses and deaths. The virus prevention and control situation in Beijing was described as “extremely grave” at a meeting of Beijing’s Communist Party Standing Committee led by the city’s top official, Party Secretary Cai Qi. (Moritsugu and McGuirk, 6/17)

The New York Times: Schools Shut In Beijing As Coronavirus Flares

Beijing raised its level of health alert to the second highest on Tuesday, ordering schools to close and urging people to work from home as China’s government pressed to extinguish a spike in coronavirus infections menacing the capital. The city announced the intensified health emergency footing late in the day, after having revealed that medical authorities confirmed another 27 infections from the virus, creating a total of 106 cases since last week, all traced to the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market in the city’s south. Early Wednesday, 31 more cases were reported, bringing the total to 137. (Buckley, 6/16)

NPR: Brazil Reports Big Surge In Coronavirus Infections

Brazil on Tuesday reported a national record of nearly 35,000 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, even as the government has insisted that the outbreak is under control. The health ministry added 34,918 new cases, but Brazilian media, in collaboration with state health departments, said the figure was probably undercounted by a few thousand. The ministry also announced 1,282 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to more than 45,000 since the pandemic began. (Neuman, 6/17)

NPR: After Weeks Of No New Cases Of COVID-19 In New Zealand, 2 Arrivals Test Positive

After 24 days with no new cases of the coronavirus, New Zealand now has two. Both are women in the same family and traveled from the U.K. via Australia. "I can say now both women are self-isolating in the Wellington region, and we're very confident the arrangements that are in place is the best place for them to be right now," Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, New Zealand's director-general of health, said in a news conference Tuesday. (Wamsley, 6/16)

The Washington Post: Egypt Outbreak: Coronavirus Overwhelms Hospitals As Scores Of Doctors And Nurses Die

Abdo Fathi was desperate. His 57-year-old mother, already suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, had tested positive for the coronavirus and spent two weeks in isolation at her home when her body broke down. She began having trouble breathing. But finding a hospital bed in an intensive care unit proved difficult. So last week, Fathi posted a plea on Facebook, like countless others have done recently. “We need an ICU spot,” he wrote. “Someone help us.” (Raghavan, 6/17)

The Associated Press: Months Into Virus, Biggest One-Day Case Spike Worries Iran

Months into Iran’s fight against the coronavirus, doctors and nurses at Tehran’s Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital still don a mask, a disposable hazmat suit and a double layer of latex gloves every day to attempt to contain a pandemic that shows no signs of slowing. The hiss of high-flow oxygen to wheezing patients, the beeps of equipment monitoring vital signs and the crinkling rustle of passing medics have become a daily symphony here and in other hospitals across the Islamic Republic. (Karimi, 6/17)

The New York Times: President Of Honduras Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The president of Honduras has announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus, joining a small group of world leaders infected in the pandemic that has swept the globe and reached into the halls of power of several governments. In a televised statement late Tuesday, President Juan Orlando Hernández said his wife and two of his two aides had also become infected. He said that he began feeling unwell over the weekend, and that the diagnosis was confirmed later Tuesday. (Robles, 6/17)

Reuters: Japanese Researchers Confirm Coronavirus Testing In Sewers As Possible Outbreak Warning System

Japanese researchers confirmed the presence of the coronavirus in wastewater plants, a finding that could serve as a signal for future outbreaks. The study tested water from four treatment plants in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures in western Japan. Out of 27 samples, 7 were positive for the SARS-CoV2 virus, according to a preprint of a study by Toyama Prefectural University, Kanazawa University and Kyoto University. (Swift, 6/16)

The Associated Press: Canada, US And Mexico Extend Border Restrictions To July 21.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico have agreed to extend their agreements to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May. “This is a decision that will protect people on both sides of the border as we continue to fight COVID-19,” Trudeau said. (Gillies, 6/16)

