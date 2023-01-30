Covid Antibodies From Infection, Shots In Nearly Every American Child

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show an estimated 96% of children ages 6 months to 17 years have covid antibodies — the CDC thinks nearly 66 million were infected with the virus. Also, the rate of Americans reporting long covid symptoms is slowing.

San Francisco Chronicle: Over 96% Of American Children Estimated To Have Virus Antibodies

The latest figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that an estimated 96.3% of the U.S. pediatric population — ages 6 months to 17 years — have detectable antibodies from vaccination or infection against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in their blood. Based on the data published Friday, the agency estimates that nearly 65.7 million American children have been infected. (Vaziri, 1/27)

More on the spread of covid —

CIDRAP: Rate Of Americans Reporting Long-COVID Symptoms Declining

The share of Americans reporting symptoms of long COVID appears to be declining, according to a new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), and a second study reports that vaccination may contribute to lower levels of long COVID. The KFF analysis of the Household Pulse Survey, on online survey administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), found that the percentage of respondents who have had COVID-19 and currently report long COVID symptoms declined from 19% in June 2022 to 11% in January, and the share of people who have ever reported long COVID fell from 35% to 28% over the same period. (Dall, 1/27)

USA Today: CDC Offers Advice To Those With Weakened Immune Systems Avoid COVID

Now, though, more than 90% of circulating variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are resistant to the drug. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration officially announced that Evusheld is no longer authorized to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection in the U.S. People who are immunocompromised, perhaps because of blood cancer treatment or an organ transplant, are unlikely to mount a strong response to a COVID-19 vaccine. (Weintraub, 1/28)

CIDRAP: Flu Continues Hasty Retreat In US; COVID, RSV Markers Fall

After an early and brisk surge, US flu activity last week declined to near-baseline levels, with trends for other respiratory viruses also dropping, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its latest updates. The fall in COVID-19 cases is occurring despite steady increases in the proportions of the more transmissible Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant, the agency said. (Schnirring, 1/27)

Bloomberg: China Finds No New Variants Despite Massive New Year Migration

No new Covid-19 variants were detected in China during the Lunar New Year holiday when millions of people returned to their hometowns, a mass migration that potentially helped the virus spread in the world’s most populous country. (1/30)

Reuters: WHO Maintains Highest Alert Over COVID, But Sees Hope Ahead

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that COVID-19 continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, its highest form of alert. The pandemic was likely in a "transition point" that continues to need careful management to "mitigate the potential negative consequences", the agency added in a statement. (1/30)

In other pandemic news —

Stat: U.S. Panel Approves Plans To Safeguard Lab-Made Virus Research

A panel of federal advisers voted unanimously Friday to advance a set of proposals to bolster government oversight of pathogen research that could make viruses more transmissible. (Owermohle, 1/27)

Stat: Pfizer Is Scolded By A U.K. Trade Group For Remarks Its CEO Made About Vaccination

After weeks of deliberation, Pfizer was scolded by a U.K. pharmaceutical industry trade group after its chief executive officer made misleading statements in a media interview about the need to vaccinate young children against Covid-19. (Silverman, 1/27)

Fierce Healthcare: How COVID-19 May Have Enhanced The Status Of Preprint Studies

COVID-19 changed the way public policy experts, the healthcare industry and journalists covering the pandemic weighed the value of clinical studies that had not yet been peer-reviewed, a new analysis found. The peer-review process used by major publications like the New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of the American Medical Association takes “a median time of 186 days from preprint to publication,” according to a study published today in JAMA Network that examines the reliability of preprint studies. (Diamond, 1/27)

Politico: Trump Hits DeSantis: He's A Covid Skeptic Phony

On Saturday, Donald Trump took his sharpest swings at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to date, accusing the governor of “trying to rewrite history” over his response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Trump said DeSantis, who has been openly skeptical about government efforts to vaccinate people against the virus, “promoted the vaccine as much as anyone.” He praised governors who did not close down their states, noting that DeSantis ordered the closure of beaches and business in some parts of the state. (McGraw, 1/28)

