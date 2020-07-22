COVID Death Rate In America Back Up To Over 1,000 In A Day
For the first time since early June, the United States reported Tuesday more than 1,000 deaths in a single day due to the coronavirus. The alarming climb in death rates and hospitalizations undercut arguments about the severity of the current surge.
US Coronavirus: Country Returns To 1,000 Deaths In A Day And Officials Warn Pandemic Will Only Get Worse
At least 1,000 American deaths linked to coronavirus were reported Tuesday, and the spread shows no sign of slowing down. The harrowing death toll comes as states across the country report record-breaking numbers of new cases. More governors are making masks a requirement as overwhelmed testing labs and hospitals are raising alarm. And officials are debating whether to send children back to school. (Maxouris, 7/22)
U.S. Records 1,000 Deaths In One Day From COVID-19, California Passes 400,000 Cases
Nearly 142,000 Americans have now died from the illness caused by the coronavirus, a toll that experts warn will likely surge following recent record spikes in case numbers and an alarming rise in hospitalizations in many states. But in some states, governors and local officials continued to bicker over the best way to respond to the crisis. (McKay and Bernstein, 7/21)
After Falling For Months, Covid-19 Hospitalizations In The US Are Nearing April's Peak
After falling for months, Covid-19 hospitalizations across the US are on the upswing and approaching the peak levels seen in April. ... At the peak of the pandemic in April, 59,538 people were hospitalized nationwide on April 15, according to the Covid Tracking Project. That number reached its lowest level on June 15 with 27,772 people hospitalized. But as of July 20, that number has climbed back up to 58,330 -- just hints beneath April's high. (Kim, 7/22)
Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 15 Million: Reuters Tally
Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis. Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing, according to the Reuters tally, based on official reports. (Wardell and Issa, 7/22)