Covid Deaths Skewing Older: Nearly 90% Among Over-65s
The Washington Post reminds us that covid is still killing many more people than the flu does, with over 300 people dying every day. But data show that those deaths are increasingly among older generations. Separately, a study found lower sperm counts are found after covid infections.
The Washington Post:
Nearly 9 Out Of 10 Covid Deaths Are People Over 65
More than 300 people are still dying each day on average from covid-19, most of them 65 or older, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While that’s much lower than the 2,000 daily toll at the peak of the delta wave, it is still roughly two to three times the rate at which people die of the flu — renewing debate about what is an “acceptable loss.” And while older Americans have consistently been the worst hit during the crisis, as evident in the scores of early nursing home deaths, that trend has become more pronounced. Today, nearly 9 in 10 covid deaths are in people 65 or older — the highest rate ever, according to a Washington Post analysis of CDC data. (Cha and Keating, 11/28)
More on the spread of covid —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Lower Sperm Count Seen In Men Who Have Had COVID Than In Those Never Infected
Men who had been infected with COVID-19 experienced a 53% lower sperm count three or more months after testing positive for the coronavirus compared to men who had not been infected, according to a study published in the Medical Journal of Virology. (Vaziri and Beamish, 11/28)
Bloomberg:
Fauci Says Covid Shows Endless Threat Of Infectious Disease
The worldwide Covid-19 crisis shows that infectious diseases present a “perpetual challenge,” and officials have to be better prepared for them, outgoing presidential adviser Anthony Fauci said in an opinion piece. (John Milton, 11/28)
Bangor Daily News:
New COVID Variants Are Taking Over In Maine
Maine is seeing new variants of COVID-19 become the dominant strains circulating in the state, but health experts don’t believe they will be any more severe than their predecessors or cause a massive spike in hospitalizations during the holiday season. (O'Brien, 11/28)
San Francisco Chronicle:
COVID In California: Infections In State Jump More Than 63% In 1 Month
California is now averaging 10.6 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents — marking a 63% increase in one month, according to the latest health department data. The state’s test-positive rate also continues to push up, reaching 7.6%, up from 4.2%, over the same period. (Vaziri and Beamish, 11/28)
On long covid —
CIDRAP:
Survey: Stigma, Discrimination Add To Long-COVID Hurdles
People experiencing long COVID often experience job or relationship repercussions due to their condition, and many feel a sense of shame, according to new survey findings published in PLOS One. The numbers of people experiencing long-term COVID complications is high and growing as high infection rates persist. For example, the United Kingdom's Office for National Statistics estimated that 2.3 million residents are living with long COVID. (Schnirring, 11/28)