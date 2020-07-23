COVID Toll Mounts With Second Day In A Row Of Over 1,000 US Deaths
As the death rate climbs, so does the number of new coronavirus cases with the United States nearing 4 million cases during the pandemic.
The Wall Street Journal:
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Near Four Million
Total coronavirus cases in the U.S. approached four million, while state governments and federal health officials rolled out measures aimed at curbing the virus’s spread. Texas reported 197 additional deaths Wednesday, a single-day record, bringing its total to 4,348 dead, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The nation’s overall death toll topped 143,000, and new cases surged by more than 71,000, the sharpest daily rise since July 16, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. (Hall, 7/23)
CNN:
US Coronavirus: The Country Reported More Cases In The Last Two Weeks Than It Did For All Of June
The surge in new cases across the South and Southwest has now been linked back to Americans' travel around Memorial Day and reopenings, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Wednesday. (Maxouris, 7/23)
Reuters:
U.S. Records Over 1,100 New Coronavirus Deaths For A Second Day In A Row
The United States has not seen back-to-back days with over 1,100 lives lost since late May. Weeks after cases began to surge, 23 states are now seeing fatalities also rise, according to a Reuters analysis of deaths for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks. Deaths rose by 1,101 on Wednesday to a total of over 143,000 after climbing 1,141 on Tuesday. ...Among the 20 countries with the largest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth highest globally for deaths per capita, according to a Reuters analysis. (Shumaker, 7/22)
PBS NewsHour:
U.S. Sees Spreading Infection, Spiking Deaths And Dwindling Supply Of PPE
The summer surge in coronavirus cases is now fueling a corresponding spike in deaths, with over 1,000 recorded in just 24 hours for the first time in weeks. In California, which now has the most confirmed infections in the nation, officials are working to ensure additional hospital capacity. And Texas has an outbreak of more than 500 women at a federal prison in Fort Worth. (Sy, 7/22)