Critics Deconstruct Japan’s Response In Wake Of Quarantined Cruise Ship Fiasco

During the quarantine, some public health experts said the way the crisis was being handled was a textbook example of what not to do. Now, after passengers have been let go, some defend Japan's actions while others remain critical.

The Wall Street Journal: ‘I Was So Scared’: Infectious Disease Doctor’s Day On Japan’s Coronavirus Cruise Ship

A Kobe University doctor touched off a furor with a firsthand account of a virus-stricken cruise ship in which he accused Japan of doing a worse job protecting people than African nations and China. Kentaro Iwata, who made the allegations in widely circulated YouTube videos after spending Tuesday aboard the Diamond Princess, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the crew should be removed as soon as possible because of the danger of catching the novel coronavirus on the ship. (Bhattacharya, 2/19)

The Associated Press: US Tells Remaining Cruise Passengers: Stay Out For 2 Weeks

The U.S. government made good on its warning to Americans who chose to remain on board a quarantined cruise ship in Japan, telling them they cannot return home for at least two weeks after they come ashore. U.S. officials notified the passengers Tuesday of the travel restriction, citing their possible exposure to the new virus while on board the Diamond Princess. More than 100 U.S. citizens are still on the ship or in Japanese hospitals. (Johnson, 2/18)

The Washington Post: Experts Ponder Why Cruise Ship Quarantine Failed In Japan

As an extraordinary two-week quarantine of a cruise ship ends Wednesday in Japan, many scientists say it was a failed experiment: The ship seemed to serve as an incubator for the new virus from China instead of an isolation facility meant to prevent the worsening of an outbreak. Since the virus was identified late last year in central China, it has sickened tens of thousands of people and killed more than 1,800. (Cheng and Yamaguchi, 2/18)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Cruise Quarantine Draws Criticism After More Passengers Infected

After decades as a primary-care doctor in Elizabethton, Tenn., Arnold Hopland thought he knew something about preventing infections. And the way they were doing a virus quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship didn’t look right. Dr. Hopland, a passenger, counted as many as 10 interactions a day with staff coming to deliver meals, toiletries and chocolate to keep up spirits. Passengers were drying laundry on their balconies without wearing face masks. Some leaned over to talk to their next-door neighbors. (Bhattacharya and Inada, 2/18)

Reuters: With Stricken Cruise Ship, Japan Draws Criticism Over Coronavirus Response

As the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship is evacuated, Japan faces deepening criticism over its response to the outbreak, tarnishing what was supposed to be a triumphant Olympic year for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. More than 540 people onboard have been infected with the coronavirus, the most outside of China. The United States evacuated more than 300 citizens from the ship on Monday, and more countries are following suit. (Swift and Lies, 2/19)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus Patient Under Isolation In Napa Hospital

A person diagnosed with the new coronavirus has been isolated in a Napa County hospital, public health officials said Tuesday. The individual tested positive for coronavirus in Japan, where he or she was quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship before being flown to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, according to a news release from Napa County officials. The patient, who has not experienced symptoms, is under isolation in Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. (Bauman, 2/18)

The Oregonian: ‘This Is Unacceptable’: Oregon Woman With Coronavirus In Japan Says U.S. Abandoned Her

A Forest Grove woman says the United States deserted her and her husband by not taking them home while evacuating hundreds of other Americans from a cruise ship quarantined in Japan since Feb. 5 with a major coronavirus outbreak. “All right people,” Rebecca Frasure wrote Monday in an email to the U.S. Embassy in Japan. “Enough is enough! I know you evacuated most Americans last night, but you ABANDONED the rest of us here with nowhere to go!” (Zarkhin, 2/18)

NBC News: Passengers Quarantined Because Of Coronavirus Begin Leaving Diamond Princess Ship In Japan

Some passengers from a cruise ship quarantined in Japan because of the novel coronavirus began leaving the vessel Wednesday after being kept on board for around two weeks. Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said that a few hundred are expected to leave each day for the next three days. Only those who have tested negative are being allowed to leave. Princess Cruises, the operator of the ship, said Wednesday that the disembark process is expected to take several days because passengers will be tested, which can take two to three days. "A certificate that indicates a negative COVID-19 test result is expected to be granted by Japanese health authorities to exit the ship," Princess Cruises said in a statement. (2/19)

