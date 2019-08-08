Critics See Juul’s Lobbying Blitz As Proof That Its Promises To Fight Youth Vaping Are Empty

“Juul’s increased spending on lobbying and political donations is the latest example that the company says one thing and does another," said Vince Willmore, vice president of communications at the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. The company, under fire from regulators and lawmakers, has been ramping up spending in Washington. In other news, the FDA is investigating seizures possibly linked to e-cigarettes and a study finds that quitting smoking can help even late in a pregnancy.

The Hill: Embattled Juul Seeks Allies In Washington

Juul Labs is spending big on campaign donations and a massive lobbying blitz as the e-cigarette maker faces growing threats from lawmakers and regulators, and with few allies in Washington. The company spent $1.95 million on lobbying in the first two quarters of 2019, surpassing its 2018 total of $1.64 million. And Juul's PAC has given nearly $100,000 to lawmakers this year, a pace that will blow past the $225,000 the company spent in the entire 2018 cycle. (Gangitano, 8/7)

CNN: FDA Investigating 127 Reports Of Seizures And Neurological Symptoms Related To E-Cigarettes

The US Food and Drug Administration has received 127 reports of seizures or other neurological symptoms possibly related to e-cigarettes, the agency announced Wednesday. Investigators have yet to determine, however, whether vaping was directly linked to the cases. (Azad, 8/7)

St. Louis Public Radio: SLU Study Finds Quitting Smoking During Pregnancy Can Reduce Risk For Babies

The link between smoking and low birth weight babies has been well-established. But the study published in the Maternal and Child Health Journal is one of the first clear indications that quitting smoking during pregnancy can have health benefits for a developing fetus throughout the third trimester, said Pam Xaverius, an assistant professor of epidemiology at SLU. (Fentem, 8/7)

