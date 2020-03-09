Cruise Ship Allowed To Dock, But It’s Anything But Smooth Sailing As Locals Voice Resentment, Fear

“Everyone is mad and scared,” said perfume vendor Setareh Eb in Texas, one of the states accepting passengers from the cruise ship that's been held off the coast of California. Residents of Oakland, California, voiced similar concerns even as the passengers themselves celebrated.

The New York Times: Cruise Ship, Floating Symbol Of America’s Fear Of Coronavirus, Docks In Oakland

The Grand Princess, the cruise ship stranded for days on the high seas off California, sailed into the Port of Oakland on Monday, met by workers in protective gear who marshaled a large-scale quarantine operation for 21 people on board infected with the coronavirus, along with the thousands of other passengers and crew members. For a harbor with a storied history of shipbuilding during the Second World War, this was a moment of humility in the San Francisco Bay. The ship came over the past week to symbolize both the nation’s fear of the disease and the conflicting political signals that have governed the response. (Fuller, Eligon and Gross, 3/9)

The Washington Post: Coronvirus Evacuees From Grand Princess To Head To Texas As Residents Are 'Mad And Scared'

When the first planeload of evacuees arrived direct from China in early February, city officials learned that one woman was sick with the novel coronavirus. They said they were told to scramble an ambulance and find her a hospital bed. When the second plane arrived 10 days later from the virus-ridden Diamond Princess cruise ship, the city was told to have seven ambulances waiting on the tarmac. (Hernandez and Satija, 3/9)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus: New Cases In California As Grand Princess Docks

Late in the afternoon after hours of waiting, a handful of passengers wearing masks headed toward tan medical tents constructed earlier. State officials said Sunday the 3,000 travelers stuck in limbo since Wednesday would be screened for symptoms before being sent by ambulance for medical treatment if necessary, or board waiting tour buses headed for military bases for a 14-day quarantine. The operation represented a controversial and high-risk move for federal, state and local officials. They had spent days debating the tradeoffs of keeping passengers on board or allowing them to disembark — though more than 1,000 crew members, mostly foreign nationals, will remain quarantined on board. (Chabria, Shalby, Dolan and Myers, 3/10)

The Associated Press: Thousands On Virus-Hit Cruise Ship Await Disembarkation

“Everyone was hollering and clapping” as the giant vessel sailed under the Golden Gate Bridge and entered the harbor, passenger Karen Schwartz Dever said. About two dozen people who need acute medical care were taken off the ship, although it wasn’t clear how many had tested positive for the new virus, COVID-19, said Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the California Office of Emergency Services. (Rodriguez and Nguyen, 3/10)

The New York Times: C.D.C. And State Department Say To Avoid Cruises: What Travelers Need To Know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department are urging Americans to avoid cruise ships as the coronavirus continues to spread, but most sailings are continuing as scheduled, leaving travelers unsure of whether to follow the government’s guidance or continue with their plans. “Recent reports of Covid-19 on cruise ships highlight the risk of infection to cruise ship passengers and crew,” the C.D.C. said in its latest travel advisory. “Like many other viruses, Covid-19 appears to spread more easily between people in close quarters aboard ships.” (Mzezewa and Weed, 3/9)

The Associated Press: Virus And Elderly: Avoid Crowds, Cruises, Long Plane Trips

The U.S. government's coronavirus recommendations tell older adults to avoid crowds, cruises and long plane rides -- advice that one public health official acknowledged won't be welcomed by many. “Our goal is to protect you,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. “This will require you and your family to take action.” (3/9)

The Hill: Fourth Cruise Ship Delays Docking Over Coronavirus Concerns

A fourth Princess Cruises ship is delaying its docking after notifying the U.S. government that two crew members had transferred from another Princess ship in California where a passenger tested positive for coronavirus. The Caribbean Princess will keep passengers and crew from disembarking after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave it a “no sail order.” The CDC gave the order because two crew members had transferred from the California Princess ship where a passenger tested positive, the company said. (Coleman, 3/9)

