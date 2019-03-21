Curtain Pulled Back On Group Behind Deluge Of Public Comments Over HHS’ Proposal To End Rebate System

More than 5,000 of the current 18,000 comments were made public this week, and nearly all of them support the proposal with very similar wording that matches a RetireSafe-sponsored form letter available at the website SubmitForChange.org. In other pharmaceutical news: Pfizer makes a gene-therapy deal, AbbVie is sued over its patent deals, and the FDA is taking steps to cut down on blood pressure medication recalls.

Stat: The Pharma-Backed Group With A Lot To Say On Trump’s Drug Rebate Pitch

RetireSafe, a Washington-based advocacy group with ties to the drug industry, appears to be behind a deluge of comments on HHS’ controversial proposal to end the current system of rebates used to negotiate the price of drugs. Roughly 18,000 comments have been submitted about the proposal, a number that far exceeds the normal submission rate for recent Trump administration drug pricing proposals. (Florko, 3/20)

The Wall Street Journal: Pfizer Adds To Big Pharma’s Gene-Therapy Deal Streak

Pfizer Inc. has agreed to pay as much as $636 million for the rights to gene therapies under development at French company Vivet Therapeutics, as it seeks to build its pipeline in this cutting-edge treatment. The U.S. drugmaker said Wednesday it had paid €45 million upfront for a 15% stake in Vivet. Further payments, which include the potential acquisition of Vivet, are dependent on the progress of the French company’s experimental therapies. (Roland, 3/20)

Stat: AbbVie Is Sued For Using Humira Patent Deals To Block Competition

In a novel step, a New York union accused AbbVie (ABBV) and seven other drug makers of anticompetitive behavior for striking deals that resolved patent lawsuits, but also meant that lower-cost biosimilar versions of the Humira treatment would not be available in the U.S. for several years. In its lawsuit, Local 1500 of the United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents grocery store workers, alleged that AbbVie “abused the patent system” and “erected significant barriers to entry to block biosimilar competition” by filing dozens of patents for Humira, its franchise product. (Silverman, 3/20)

Miami Herald: FDA Temporarily Changing The Allowable NMBA In Losartan

Hoping to cut down on recalls of blood pressure and heart drug losartan before it falls into shortage, the FDA announced Wednesday a temporary change to the acceptable intake amount of NMBA. (Neal, 3/20)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription