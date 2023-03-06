Death From Brain-Eating Amoeba Leads To Florida Water Warning

A death linked to a Naegleria fowleri infection has led to a warning to the roughly 200,000 residents of Charlotte County to avoid washing their face with tap water. Separately, worries over Legionnaires' disease in Las Vegas, spiking cases of norovirus, and more are in the news.

Fox News: Florida Residents Warned About Tap Water After Man Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba

Nearly a quarter million Floridians are being warned to avoid washing their face with tap water after a man died from a brain-eating amoeba in February. The advice, which applies to the nearly 200,000 residents of Charlotte County, comes after a county resident died on February 20. (Vacchiano, 3/3)

AP: Officials: Person Dies After Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection

A person in southwest Florida has died after being infected with an extremely rare brain-eating amoeba, health officials said. The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County confirmed the death Thursday. The agency had previously issued an alert last month, warning residents about the Naegleria fowleri infection. (3/3)

On Legionnaires’ disease —

AP: Legionnaires' Disease Found In 2 Past Las Vegas Hotel Guests

Las Vegas area health officials say Legionnaires’ disease was found in two people who stayed at the same hotel in recent months. The Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday it is looking into two cases reported in guests who stayed at The Orleans Hotel & Casino a few miles west of the Strip. One guest visited there in January. The other in December. The hotel is informing current and past guests going back to Dec. 16 of possible exposure. (3/3)

On norovirus and Cronobacter sakazakii —

NBC News: Norovirus Is Spiking: Symptoms To Watch For And How To Prevent It

Norovirus appears to be at a 12-month high, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate of norovirus tests coming back positive, averaged over three weeks, was around 17% as of the end of last week. That’s the highest it has been at any time in the last year. (Varinsky and Ede-Osifo, 3/9)

USA Today: Cronobacter Sakazakii Infections Can Be Deadly For Babies, CDC Warns

Following an infant death linked to a contaminated breast pump last year, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are continuing to warn parents about rare infections caused by Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria. In a report published on Friday, the CDC notes that C. sakazakii infections can cause severe illness and death in newborns. (Grantham-Philips, 3/3)

On deer ticks and chikungunya —

Connecticut Public: Warming Northeast Winters Benefit Deer Ticks, Raising Health Concerns

Every year, deer ticks bite thousands of people in the Northeast. And as winters in the region become more mild, adult deer ticks are becoming more active at a time when they’re normally dormant — causing a bigger public health risk. “It’s becoming a year-round, check-yourself-for-ticks situation,” said Dr. Toni Lyn Morelli with the Northeast Climate Adaptation Science Center. (Savitt, 3/4)

CIDRAP: CDC Warns Of Risk To Travelers From Chikungunya Outbreak In Paraguay

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory to clinicians and public health officials warning that US travelers could be affected by a growing chikungunya outbreak in Paraguay. Since the chikungunya outbreak began in October 2022, the Ministry of Health in Paraguay has reported 71,748 suspected cases of the mosquito-borne alphavirus, with 29,362 of those cases being probable or confirmed. Most cases have been reported in the capital district of Asuncion and the neighboring Central department. Further increases in case counts are expected. (Dall, 3/3)

On the effects of radiation —

Stat: What The Dogs Of Chernobyl Can Teach Us About Life At The Edge

You’d think an irradiated wasteland would be a poor place to make a home, but some animals beg to differ. Since the Chernobyl nuclear meltdown 37 years ago, both wild animals and free-roaming domesticated dogs have, to the surprise and delight of environmentalists, flocked to and flourished in the evacuated,1,000 square mile zone surrounding the plant. It’s a revealing paradox of modern life: A place too corrosive for humans to live is the rare place animals can live undisturbed. (Mast, 3/3)

