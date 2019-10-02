Death Tally Associated With Mysterious Vaping-Related Injury Reaches 16 And Touches 13 States

Nebraska, New Jersey and Virginia each added to the total this week. Meanwhile, state and local actions to ban vaping products continue. And, as it attempts to repair its relationship with regulators, Juul Labs Inc. hires another tobacco company executive.

The Hill: Additional Vaping-Related Deaths Bring Total To 16 Dead Across 13 States

The number of deaths tied to vaping has climbed to 16 across the country. State officials in Nebraska, New Jersey and Virginia each reported a death this week, though the death in Nebraska reportedly occurred in May and was only recently revealed to have been caused by a severe lung disease thought to have been brought on by excessive vape usage. (Bowden, 10/1)

The New York Times: Vaping Lung Illnesses: Tracking The Outbreak

Hundreds of people have been sickened by lung illnesses linked to vaping, most by using THC products. (Corum, 10/1)

POLITICO Pro: State Confirms First Death Linked To Vaping

New Jersey health officials have verified the state’s first death associated with e-cigarette use — an adult female from North Jersey — the state Department of Health announced today. ...The woman’s name, age and hometown were not released. She died in August, according to the health department. (Sutton, 10/1)

Dallas Morning News: Texas A&M System Bans E-Cigarettes Amid National Outcry Over Vaping Deaths

Put down the vape pen if you work or study at a Texas A&M University campus.Chancellor John Sharp announced Tuesday that he's banning electronic cigarettes from all Texas A&M system campuses across the state, including the flagship university in College Station and Tarleton State University and Texas A&M University-Commerce in North Texas. (Allen, 10/1)

Texas Tribune: Texas A&M University System To Ban Vaping Across All Its Campuses

A ban on vaping will soon extend to "every inch" of the Texas A&M University System, according to a Tuesday memorandum from Chancellor John Sharp that cites recent revelations about how electronic cigarette use or vaping can lead to lung illnesses. (Najmabadi, 10/1)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Calls On Legislature To Ban Sale Of Vape Flavors

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wants to ban flavored vape juice and e-cigarettes but he'll need the legislature's help to do so.DeWine told reporters Tuesday that he didn't have the authority to ban the sale of flavored vape products via executive order. But he still believes they are dangerous to children and teens, luring them into a nicotine addiction with flavors like mango and mint. (Balmert and Borchardt, 10/1)

The CT Mirror: These Kids Demand More Than 'Tobacco 21' To Curb Vaping

It was a public-service announcement with a touch of self-congratulation: Gov. Ned Lamont, legislators and public-health officials went to Orville H. Platt High School on Tuesday to celebrate and publicize the new law raising the age for tobacco and vaping purchases to 21. Aware that their elders have used about $2 billion of tobacco settlement money on just about everything but smoking cessation, student activists pressed them to do more to halt the rapid increase in the use of e-cigarettes by secondary-school students. (Pazniokas, 10/1)

The Associated Press: San Francisco Campaign To Stop E-Cigarette Measure Pushes On

A campaign to defeat an industry-backed e-cigarette measure on San Francisco’s ballot will push on despite the announcement by Juul Labs Inc. that it will stop financially supporting the proposal to overturn a city ban on e-cigarettes and vape product sales. The San Francisco company, the nation’s largest maker of e-cigarettes, announced late Monday that it will end its support for Proposition C after a review of company policies resulting from a leadership shakeup last week. The e-cigarette industry, and Juul in particular, face mounting scrutiny from federal and local governments over youth vaping and as the 14th U.S. death linked to vaping was reported in Nebraska. (Har, 10/1)

Bloomberg: Juul Backs Off Effort To Overturn San Francisco Vaping Ban

Juul Labs Inc., the largest maker of nicotine vaporizers in the U.S., said it will stop lobbying for a ballot measure to overturn San Francisco’s ban on the sale of e-cigarette products. The measure, called Proposition C, will still appear on the Nov. 5 ballot, but the loss of the biggest financial supporter of the effort comes at a crucial time, in the final weeks when voters are weighing the issue. Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, is funding a campaign to defeat the measure. Ads from both sides have blanketed the city in recent weeks. (Roache, 10/1)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County Supervisors Vote To Ban Flavored Tobacco And Call For Statewide Vaping Ban

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to ban flavored tobacco products, including menthol, and to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to pass a statewide ban on vaping. The board had originally held the item for discussion, but ultimately approved it without comment from any of the supervisors as the meeting ran long. The vote came in spite of protests last week by dozens of tobacco business owners and advocates who support vaping and e-cigarettes as aids to quitting smoking. (10/1)

The Associated Press: Los Angeles County Bans Flavored Tobacco Products

Los Angeles County on Tuesday banned flavored tobacco products including e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes amid concerns that the products appeal to young people. The county’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt the ban and to call on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to pass a statewide ban on vaping as health concerns grow. The regulations are opposed by business owners and advocates of vaping who say e-cigarettes help people quit smoking. The vote came on a second reading after initial approval last week. (10/1)

The Wall Street Journal: Juul Hires Another Top Altria Executive

Juul Labs Inc. is bringing over a second high-ranking executive from Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. as the vaping startup attempts to repair its damaged relationship with regulators amid a rise in teen vaping. Joe Murillo, who headed regulatory affairs for Altria and previously ran the tobacco company’s e-cigarette business, is now Juul’s chief regulatory officer, according to an internal memo sent Tuesday to staff. (Maloney, 10/1)

