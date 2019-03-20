Decision On ‘Late-Term Abortions’ Should Be Between Woman And Her Doctor, O’Rourke Says

Democratic 2020 hopeful Beto O'Rourke's answer echoed a similar one he gave to a question on late-term abortions Monday in which he said, “That should be a decision that the woman makes. I trust her.”

The Hill: O'Rourke: Decisions On Late-Term Abortions 'Best Left To A Woman And Her Doctor'

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who announced his presidential candidacy last week, said Tuesday he would not infringe on a woman’s right to seek an abortion in a pregnancy’s third trimester. “I think those decisions are best left to a woman and her doctor. I know better than to assume anything about a woman’s decision, an incredibly difficult decision, when it comes to her reproductive rights,” O’Rourke said to applause during a campaign stop at The Pennsylvania State University. (Axelrod, 3/19)

In other news on abortions —

The Associated Press: Mississippi Senate OKs Ban On Abortion After Fetal Heartbeat

Mississippi senators on Tuesday passed the final version of a bill that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant promises he will sign the bill , which will give Mississippi one of the nation's most restrictive abortion laws. The 34-15 Senate vote was largely along party lines, with most Republicans voting yes and most Democrats voting no. (3/19)

