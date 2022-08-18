Demand For Monkeypox Shot May Force Maker To Outsource Production

Bavarian Nordic A/S, the Denmark-based maker of the only FDA-approved monkeypox vaccine, says it is struggling to meet demand as cases rise. The White House is also facing calls to use the Defense Production Act to boost production of the shots.

CBS News: Monkeypox Vaccine Maker Can't Keep Up With Demand As Case Numbers Swell

Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic A/S, the only producer of an FDA-approved monkeypox vaccine, said it is struggling to meet demand for its shots amid the rise in cases of the disease. Increased demand may force the company to expand its limited manufacturing capacity by outsourcing some of its production, including to facilities in the U.S. Currently, the vaccine is only manufactured at Bavarian Nordic's Danish facility. (Cerullo, 8/17)

Bloomberg: Monkeypox Vaccine Maker Bavarian Nordic No Longer Sure It Can Meet Demand

“It’s a very dynamic market situation,” Rolf Sass Sorensen, a vice president at the firm, said by phone on Wednesday. “Demand keeps rising and it’s no longer certain that we can continue to meet the demand we’re facing even with the upgrade of our existing manufacturing site in Denmark.” (Wienberg and Muller, 8/17)

Democrats urge President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act —

The Hill: New York Democrats Urge White House To Invoke Defense Production Act For Vaccines To Treat Monkeypox

A group of Democratic members of Congress from New York on Wednesday called on President Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to enhance the production of vaccines for monkeypox. In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers, led by New York Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler and Ritchie Torres, said ,”It is clear that vaccine demand is quickly outpacing supply throughout the country.” (Choi, 8/17)

More on the monkeypox vaccine rollout —

Los Angeles Times: Second Dose Of Monkeypox Vaccine Now Available In Los Angeles

With a new shipment of monkeypox vaccines expected Wednesday, Los Angeles County public health officials will begin administering second doses for the first time and again open registration for first shots to those considered high risk. (Toohey, 8/17)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Racial Disparities Revealed In Monkeypox Vaccination Data

State data posted Wednesday shows that the monkeypox epidemic continues to disproportionately affect Black men, even while the share of vaccines going to Black men lags far behind. According to state Department of Public Health datas poted Wednesday, 71% of all monkeypox cases to date have been among Black men. (Pratt, 8/18)

The Hill: Monkeypox Response Continues To Face Hurdles After New Federal Guidance

State and local health authorities are facing new obstacles in responding to monkeypox after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized dividing Jynneos vaccine doses into fifths to expand the available supply, with many authorities unsure about how to immediately adopt the new strategy. (Choi, 8/17)

The Washington Post: Inside America’s Monkeypox Crisis — And The Mistakes That Made It Worse

The behind-the-scenes clash with Bavarian Nordic, which has not previously been reported, was just the latest episode in a monkeypox response beset by turf wars, ongoing surprises and muddled messaging, with key partners frequently finding themselves out of sync as they race to catch up to a rapidly unfolding crisis. (Diamond, Nirappil and Sun, 8/17)

