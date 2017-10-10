Democratic Candidates Looking To Unseat Wis. Governor Vow To Expand Medicaid If They Win

Meanwhile, Gov. Scott Walker says doing so would send the state back into a recession.

The Associated Press: Wisconsin Democratic Candidates For Governor Unified On Medicaid Expansion

Wisconsin Democrats running for governor promised to take federal Medicaid expansion money if they defeat Gov. Scott Walker next year, presenting a unified front Monday as the crowded field of candidates gathered at their first forum. The candidates’ remarks were well-received by the audience: the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans. Walker has repeatedly rejected Medicaid expansion dollars. (Moreno, 10/9)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Democrats Running For Governor Want Expanded Health Coverage

"We need to take that Medicaid money and take it now," state Schools Superintendent Tony Evers told the luncheon audience at the Italian Community Center. Political activist Mike McCabe and former state Democratic chairman Matt Flynn went further and called for allowing state residents to buy into BadgerCare as a so-called "public option," which would be a coverage alternative offered by the government. "We have an economy that works exceptionally well for a privileged few but leaves a lot of people behind," said McCabe, who also called Monday for allowing Wisconsin residents to buy into the state pension system. (Stein, 10/9)

And in Florida —

News Service of Florida: Scott Administration Eyes Hospitals In Proposed Medicaid Spending Cuts

Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s administration continues to target hospitals for potential Medicaid spending reductions in the coming year. The Agency for Health Care Administration’s top four proposed budget cuts for the Legislature to consider during the 2018 session would reduce Medicaid payments to hospitals by nearly $1 billion. Those reductions would be on top of nearly $500 million in recurring cuts made to hospitals during the 2017 session. (Sexton, 10/9)

