Stateline shines a spotlight on Democrats' efforts to pass gun safety measures in states where they hold power. Meanwhile, in California, a bill would ban most ownership of body armor. And the Supreme Court again declined to pause New York gun regulations.

Stateline: New Gun Restrictions Are Coming In States Where Democrats Reign

Illinois lawmakers wasted no time in the new legislative session, taking just five days to pass major gun safety measures that include a ban on semi-automatic rifles, high-capacity magazines and gun attachments that simulate automatic fire. (Vasilogambros, 1/19)

Sacramento Bee: As More Shooters Wear Body Armor, A California Bill Would Ban Most Bullet-Proof Vest Ownership

Most Californians would be banned from purchasing or taking possession of body armor, such as a bullet-proof vest, under a bill now being considered by state lawmakers. Assembly Bill 92, introduced by Assemblyman Damon Connolly, D-San Rafael, comes as a response to many high-profile mass shootings where the shooter wore body armor. That includes the 2015 massacre in San Bernardino, where two people wearing tactical gear killed 14 people at a holiday gathering. (Sheeler, 1/17)

The Hill: Supreme Court Again Declines To Pause New York Gun Regs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a group of firearms dealers’ emergency request to block various gun control measures recently passed in New York that they argued were unconstitutional and hurt their businesses. The brief order, which had no noted dissents, marks the justices’ second denial this month of a request to block portions of New York’s new gun regulations, which have faced numerous legal challenges under the high court’s expansion of Second Amendment protections in June. (Schonfeld, 1/18)

Aspen Public Radio: Colorado Is Creating Its First Official Database To Track Gun Violence

Colorado has been the scene of several notorious mass shootings. But suicides are by far the leading cause of gun deaths here. In 2021, Colorado voters approved the creation of a new office within the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment to tackle gun violence. They are partnering with the Colorado School of Public Health to create an information bank that tracks and studies gun violence across Colorado. (Kenyon, 1/18)

Axios: "We Won't Shy Away": Mayors Are Shaming Gunmakers

Mayors are on the frontlines of our nation’s gun violence epidemic and that’s why we won’t shy away from naming those who make the guns that are killing our communities,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri, who is a co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a coalition of mayors working with Everytown to end gun violence. Axios has reached out to the four manufacturers named by the report — Glock, Smith & Wesson, Taurus, and Ruger — but has not heard back. (McCamon

Fox News: Chicago Alderman Sounds Off On Gun Violence After Special Needs Man Shot In The Head Waiting For School Bus

A Democrat Chicago alderman sounded off at the Windy City's rampant crime wave in a profanity-laced tweet on Wednesday after a man with special needs was shot in the head on his way to school. (Halon, 1/19)

PBS NewsHour: How To Talk To Children About Gun Violence

While there is no right age to start having these conversations preemptively, pediatric psychologist Jeff Shahidullah said children do absorb a lot of information from their surroundings and may know more about what is happening elsewhere than you think. To start a conversation, focus on finding out what they do know about school shootings or other violence in the news and how that makes them feel, he said. “Kids are always listening. They hear what caregivers and adult siblings and classmates are talking about,” Shahidullah said. (Ellis and Kuhn, 1/18)

