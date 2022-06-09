Democrats Move To Enshrine Abortion, Contraception Rights In California Constitution

California Democrats unveiled a proposed constitutional amendment they want to get on the November ballot that would guarantee abortion protections if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The measure goes further than other states seeking to bolster reproductive rights by also including contraception.

Politico: With Roe Likely To Fall, California Lawmakers Move To Enshrine It In Their Constitution

California could become the first state to explicitly enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution if a Senate bill introduced Wednesday clears the Legislature before the end of the month. Senate Constitutional Amendment 10 would place a constitutional amendment on the November 2022 ballot asking voters to protect the right to an abortion and contraceptives. (Colliver, 6/8)

AP: California Dems Want Abortion To Be A Constitutional Right

Lawmakers are moving quickly to place the amendment on the November ballot, which would likely boost turnout from both sides of the abortion debate. The announcement of the amendment came a day after a California primary election that produced abysmal turnout. ... California’s proposal goes a step beyond with the language on contraceptives. Some believe that if the high court overturns federal abortion protections, conservative groups will push for a ban on contraceptives. (Beam, 6/8)

In abortion news from Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, and Kentucky —

Stateline: Michigan Legislature Asks Court To Allow Enforcement Of 1931 Abortion Ban

Michigan’s Republican-led legislature this week asked a state judge to allow a 1931 abortion ban to take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark ruling ensuring the right to abortion—a decision expected this month. ”As the people’s representatives, the Legislature has a responsibility to intervene to defend our law,” Republican state Rep. Pamela Hornberger said in a statement. “We will use every tool at our disposal to defend Michigan law and protect the life of the unborn.” Michigan’s pre-Roe statute would expose health care professionals in the state to felony charges and fines for performing an abortion except to save the life of the patient. It also would criminalize advertising or selling medications to induce an abortion. (Vestal, 6/8)

AP: Wisconsin Governor Asks GOP To Repeal Dormant Abortion Ban

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s dormant 173-year-old law banning abortion, a move that’s more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base in a reelection year than it is to result in a repeal. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said the Senate would not take any action in what he called “another blatantly political special session call from this partisan governor.” (Bauer, 6/8)

The 19th: The Future Of Florida Abortion Law Remains Uncertain As 15-Week-Ban Looms

Herman Miller never asks his patients why they come to his office, but sometimes they tell him anyway. They just need to say it out loud. There are people who desperately wanted a child and then found out at 16 weeks pregnant that they would give birth to a baby with major health problems — at least one, he recalls, who would have been born without functioning lungs. There are those who had a plan, a partner who would raise a child with them, before they were left on their own. There are patients who drove six hours to get here, who couldn’t get here sooner because rent was due or a kid fell sick. Some just needed a few extra weeks to pull together a few hundred dollars. (Luthra, 6/8)

Louisville Courier Journal: Groups Plan To Help Women Get Abortions Out Of Kentucky If Roe Falls

With access to abortion in the balance, Kentucky abortion rights advocates aren't waiting for a U.S. Supreme Court decision — expected any day — as they figure out ways to help those seeking to terminate pregnancies. "Planned Parenthood has been preparing for this for a while," said Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. "We will be helping patients navigate out of the state. Kentucky is among 13 states with a "trigger" law to outlaw abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, its landmark, 1973 ruling establishing abortion as a constitutional right. A ruling is expected before the end of the month. (Yetter, 6/9)

Also —

AP: Reward Posted To Find Woman In Video Of Abortion Clinic Fire

A masked woman in a hooded shirt set a fire at a planned abortion clinic in Wyoming, according to newly released police video, and federal authorities have offered a $5,000 reward for tips leading to her arrest. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered the reward Wednesday. The woman was shown in security video released by Casper police that was taken inside the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper just before it was burned May 25. (6/8)

The Hill: Biden Predicts ‘Mini Revolution’ In November If SCOTUS Overturns Roe V. Wade

President Biden on Thursday predicted a “mini revolution” in November’s mid-term elections if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 precedent Roe v. Wade, which enshrined abortion access as a constitutional right. During an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that aired Thursday night, Biden said overturning the court precedent would be “ridiculous” and motivate turnout in November’s elections. (Dress, 6/9)

