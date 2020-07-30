Democrats Push Child-Care Bills
A Democrat in the House of Representatives wants to try to repeal the Helms Amendment that imposes anti-abortion restrictions on overseas aid. And two child-care bills pass in the House largely along party lines.
The Hill:
Democrats Introduce Bill To Repeal Funding Ban On Abortions Abroad
Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) introduced legislation Wednesday that would repeal a decades-old policy that prevents U.S. foreign aid programs from providing funding for abortion services. The bill takes aim at the Helms Amendment, a 1973 law passed in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, that imposes anti-abortion restrictions on overseas aid. (Birenbaum, 7/29)
The Hill:
House Approves Two Child Care Bills Aimed At Pandemic
The House passed two bills aimed at easing the financial burden for child care amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday. The first, titled Child Care Is Essential Act, would provide grant money to child care providers in an effort to help the facilities reopen safely amid the coronavirus pandemic and stabilize the sector’s operations on Wednesday. The second, called the Child Care for Economic Recovery Act, includes a number of tax provisions that are aimed at making child care more affordable for families and providing assistance to child-care providers. (Jagoda and Brufke, 7/29)