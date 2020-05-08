Democrats Putting Finishing Touches On Next Relief Package That Is ‘Rooseveltian’ In Scope

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) are going big with their next relief package that will focus on individuals, localities and testing efforts. But the legislation is likely to face fierce opposition by Republicans who want to be more cautious in this next phase.

The Wall Street Journal: House Democrats Close In On New Stimulus Proposal

House Democrats are putting the finishing touches on their next legislative response to the coronavirus pandemic, a package that will propose another massive round of aid just as President Trump and Senate Republicans are urging caution on quickly passing new spending. The bill being drafted by Democratic leadership is expected to include more than $750 billion in aid to state and local governments, as well as another round of direct support to Americans, according to interviews with lawmakers and aides. Leaders also say they are interested in extending enhanced unemployment benefits, but haven’t provided specifics. (Andrews, 5/7)

Politico: Pelosi To Lay Down Multitrillion-Dollar Marker With New Coronavirus Package

Pelosi had hoped to release the draft bill — which some Democrats worry could cost upward of $2 trillion — on Friday. But that timeline is slipping as members from all corners of the caucus pressure leadership to stuff the ballooning bill with their priorities, many of which were left out of the previous four aid packages negotiated with Republicans. Senior Democratic aides said Pelosi and the committees will be working through the weekend on the package. (Caygle, Ferris and Bresnahan, 5/7)

The Associated Press: Dems Eye Money For Smaller Cities, Towns In Next Virus Bill

Eyeing a major expansion of federal assistance, top Democrats are promising that small- to medium-sized cities and counties and small towns that were left out of four prior coronavirus bills will receive hundreds of billions of dollars in the next one. Those cities and counties, where the coronavirus has crippled Main Street and caused local tax revenues to plummet, are pushing hard for relief in the next rescue measure to avert cuts in services and layoffs of workers. (Taylor, 5/8)

Los Angeles Times: House Democrats Move To Pass Coronavirus Bill Without GOP

Democrats are putting together a bill focused on new spending for localities, individuals and testing — knowing that they will eventually have to negotiate with Republicans to get legislation through the Senate. “We have to start someplace. Rather than starting in a way that does not meet the needs of the American people, you want to set a standard,” Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol on Thursday. “We need a presidential signature, so at some point we’ll have to get an agreement.” (Haberkorn, 5/7)

The Hill: Schumer, Pelosi Set To Unveil 'Rooseveltian' Relief Package

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that he and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will soon unveil a coronavirus relief package that he described as “Rooseveltian” in its scope and size. “We need big, bold action," Schumer said in an MSNBC interview with Stephanie Ruhle, adding that he and Pelosi "are working very closely together on putting together a very strong plan, which you will hear shortly.” “We need Franklin Rooseveltian-type action and we hope to take that in the House and Senate in a very big and bold way,” he added. (Bolton, 5/7)

Politico: Democratic Senators Propose $2,000 Monthly Payments To Most Americans

A trio of Democratic senators are pitching a big idea: pay most American families thousands of dollars each month until the coronavirus’s economic crisis subsides. On Friday, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) will release their Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act. It would dramatically expand upon the $1,200 sent to Americans as part of March’s gargantuan coronavirus response bill. (Everett, 5/8)

CNN: Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris And Ed Markey Team Up To Propose Monthly Payments During Pandemic

The bill has a tall hill to climb in the Republican-controlled senate as few GOP lawmakers have voiced support for continued monthly payments. The one-time payment of $1,200, which was what passed in the Cares Act in late March, was a sticking point at the time. In addition to being more expensive and on a recurring basis, these payments would be available to US residents no matter if they have a social security number, which includes undocumented immigrants who pay taxes but don't have a SSN. (Wright and Grayer, 5/8)

The New York Times: G.O.P. Coronavirus Message: Economic Crisis Is A Green New Deal Preview

The coronavirus and the struggle to contain it has tanked the economy, shuttered thousands of businesses and thrown more than 30 million people out of work. As President Trump struggles for a political response, Republicans and their allies have seized on an answer: attacking climate change policies. “If You Like the Pandemic Lockdown, You’re Going to Love the Green New Deal,” the conservative Washington Examiner said in the headline of a recent editorial. Elizabeth Harrington, spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, wrote in an opinion article in The Hill that Democrats “think a pandemic is the perfect opportunity to kill millions more jobs” with carbon-cutting plans. (Friedman, 5/7)

Elsewhere on Capitol Hill —

The Hill: Pelosi Calls For Federal Standard To Reopen Country

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday called for the Trump administration to adopt a set of national, science-based standards for reopening the country following weeks of economic lockdown triggered by the deadly coronavirus. "I do think there should be federal standards, and I think that they should set an example," Pelosi told a small group of masked reporters in the Capitol. (Lillis, 5/7)

The Hill: GOP Lawmakers Press Trump To Suspend Visas Over Coronavirus Job Losses

Four GOP senators are urging President Trump to suspend immigration for guest workers as the U.S. economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus outbreak. Politico first reported a letter from Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) calling on Trump to suspend guest worker visas for 60 days and prevent some workers from returning to the U.S. for up to a year. (Bowden, 5/7)

The Hill: House Subcommittee Says Trump Administration Did Not Adequately Screen Travelers From Italy, South Korea For COVID-19

A House committee probe found that the Trump administration failed to adequately screen travelers from Italy and South Korea in early March after both countries showed earlier outbreaks of the coronavirus. “This investigation reveals another opportunity the administration missed to limit the impact of coronavirus,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy. (Moreno, 5/7)

