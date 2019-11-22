Democrats Seek Reassurance That Trump Administration Has Addressed Technical Issues With ACA Enrollment

The Democrats wrote a letter to the Trump administration pointing to an analysis that found that as many as 100,000 fewer people signed up on the first day of enrollment this year because of the technical glitches. Meanwhile, KHN offers advice on navigating open enrollment season.

The Hill: Democrats Press Trump Officials Over Drop In ObamaCare Signups Amid Website Problems

Congressional Democrats are pressing the Trump administration for answers on ObamaCare sign-ups, pointing to a dip in enrollment due to technical problems with the healthcare.gov website. The lawmakers pointed to an analysis from the group Get America Covered, run by former Obama administration health officials, which found that as many as 100,000 fewer people signed up on the first day of ObamaCare enrollment this year due to technical problems with healthcare.gov. (Sullivan, 11/21)

Kaiser Health News: It’s Obamacare Season. Here’s What You Need To Know.

During Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, candidates touched on “Medicare for All,” “Medicare for all who want it” and other ways to reform the American health system.But in the backdrop, it’s once again Obamacare sign-up season. Despite repeated efforts by Republicans in Congress to undo the Affordable Care Act, the controversial law’s seventh open-enrollment period launched this month to relatively little fanfare. It ends Dec. 15. (Luthra, 11/22)

And in the states —

The CT Mirror: State's Health Exchange Reports Similar Enrollment Numbers As Last Year

Three weeks into open enrollment, the state’s insurance exchange has signed up about 20,000 people for 2020 health plans, roughly the same amount as this time last year, the group said Thursday. Another 77,000 who currently are enrolled have yet to be renewed. Of those, 67,500 are scheduled for automatic renewal by the end of next week and another 10,000 will have to do it manually, leaders at Access Health said. Reminders will be issued in the coming days. The open enrollment period runs through Dec. 15. (Carlesso, 11/21)

WZTV: CMS: Tennessee Experiencing More Than 22 Percent Decrease In Healthcare Enrollment

Tennessee is reportedly experiencing a decline of more than 22 percent for healthcare enrollment through the end of Week 3 in 2019 compared to 2018.Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released sign-up data for states that use the HealthCare.gov platform, according to a press release. Get America Covered compared the first three weekly snapshots from CMS (16 days of OE7 to the first 17 days of OE6). (Hall, 11/21)

