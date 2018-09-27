Democrats Vow To Subpoena Health Officials, ‘Undo’ Republican ACA Policies If Blue Wave Takes The House

If Democrats win the majority, they'll be able to use their new positions as committee chairs to conduct investigations, issue subpoenas and drag Trump administration officials before Congress to ask tough questions about their handling of the health law. Meanwhile, the court case against the health law places a spotlight on attorney general races that usually fly under the radar.

The Hill: Dems Want To Hold Officials’ Feet To The Fire On ObamaCare

Democrats say they will grill top Trump administration officials over what they say has been its efforts to “sabotage” ObamaCare, if they take back the House majority this fall and win committee chairmanships with subpoena power. While Democrats are unlikely to see significant health-care legislation enacted while President Trump is in the White House, they say they’ll work to advance several bills designed to “undo” the damage caused by the administration and build up the Affordable Care Act (ACA). (Hellmann, 9/27)

Kaiser Health News: Threat To The ACA Turns Up The Heat On Attorney General Races

For years, congressional Republicans have vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Now, in a case sending shock waves through midterm election campaigns, Republican attorneys general across the country may be poised to make good on that promise. The case, Texas v. United States, reveals just how high the stakes are for health care in this year’s attorney general races, elections that rarely receive much attention but have the power to reverberate through the lives of Americans. (Huetteman, 9/27)

And from the states —

The Oregonian: There's Still Too Many Uninsured People In Oregon, Says Study. Who Are They?

Oregon’s rate of uninsured people is just a third of what it was before the Affordable Care Act in 2011. But it’s still higher than it could be, according to new data from the Oregon Health Authority. The state health agency found that many people who qualify for insurance don’t take advantage of it -- either because they don’t know they could, or they distrust the Oregon Health Plan. (Harbarger, 9/26)

KCUR: Three Insurers Offering Plans In Kansas Through Affordable Care Act Exchange

Kansans seeking health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s federally run exchange will have the choice of three insurers in 2019. Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer said in a statement that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Medica Insurance Co. and Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan will offer 23 separate plans for individuals through HealthCare.gov, the federal government exchange. Medica’s plans will be available in every county. Blue Cross’ plans will be available in every county except Johnson and Wyandotte. Ambetter’s plans will be available in Johnson, Wyandotte, Miami and Leavenworth counties. (Margolies, 9/26)

Meanwhile, federal employees' premiums inch up —

The Washington Post: Federal Employee Health-Care Premiums To Rise 1.5 Percent On Average For 2019

The enrollee share of premiums in the health-care program for federal employees and retirees will increase by 1.5 percent on average in 2019, although there will be decreases in some plans, including in the two Blue Cross and Blue Shield options that account for nearly two-thirds of enrollees, the government announced Wednesday. Further, Blue Cross and several other plans will offer a new third option in the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, the largest employer-sponsored health insurance program in the nation, the Office of Personnel Management said. (Yoder, 9/26)

