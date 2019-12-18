Dems Suggest HHS Is Holding Back Significant Amounts Of Relevant Information Over Verma’s PR Contracts

The Democratic lawmakers say the agency is being difficult about their request for more information about the contracts that were, in part, meant to help raise CMS Administrator Seema Verma's public profile. Health department officials, meanwhile, insist they are complying with Democrats' requests.

Politico: Democrats Say HHS Stonewalling Probe Into Verma’s PR Contracts

Four senior Democratic lawmakers said HHS must turn over more documents about Medicare and Medicaid chief Seema Verma's extensive use of public relations consultants, claiming the department has largely been uncooperative with their investigation. The lawmakers said information so far provided by the health department has prompted new questions about Verma’s role in shaping communications contracts, including some that helped burnish her personal brand. (Diamond, 12/17)

Axios: Inside The War Between Alex Azar And Seema Verma

When Alex Azar took over as Health and Human Services secretary, he was advised not to meet one-on-one with Seema Verma, one of his most important deputies. HHS staff said Verma was difficult to work with and quick to level accusations of sex discrimination — exactly where Azar finds himself now. (Owens, 12/18)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription