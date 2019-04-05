Departing FDA Chief Gottlieb Heading Back To Conservative Think Tank To Focus On High Drug Prices

Scott Gottlieb, who steps down as FDA commissioner today, plans to return part-time to the American Enterprise Institute, where he wants to delve into the "market failures" driving drug prices through the roof.

The New York Times: Scott Gottlieb Says He Will Return To Conservative Think Tank After Leaving F.D.A.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb plans to work on drug prices and other health policy issues as a part-time fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, after he leaves his post as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. His last day at the F.D.A. is Friday. In an interview, Dr. Gottlieb said he was not yet sure what other work he would pursue beyond the half-dozen or so days he’d spend each month at the conservative think tank. Although A.E.I., where Dr. Gottlieb once worked, opposed some regulations of vaping, it did not take part in the vituperative public attacks on Dr. Gottlieb for his work to end the youth vaping epidemic like much of the rest of the Washington conservative establishment. (Kaplan, 4/4)

The Washington Post: FDA’s Gottlieb Heads Back To AEI To Tackle Drug Prices

Gottlieb said he is especially interested in trying to figure out how to pay for innovative treatments — including gene therapies for diseases such as hemophilia and sickle-cell anemia — that will be administered to patients just once but could have lifelong benefits. Some of those treatments are likely to have price tags of several hundred thousand dollars or more. (McGinley, 4/4)

The Hill: Departing FDA Chief To Work At Conservative Think Tank

"My colleagues and I am thrilled that [Gottlieb] is coming home to AEI," Michael Strain, an AEI resident scholar, tweeted Thursday. "It will be wonderful to have him back at the lunch table. And we will benefit so much from AEI being his intellectual home. I'm excited for the work he will be doing." (Hellmann, 4/4)

Modern Healthcare: Departing FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb Heads To AEI

AEI is well respected in policy circles and advises Congress on the administration on major policies. Experts of the think tank have been critical of one of the Trump administration's boldest ideas to drive down drug prices: the proposed demonstration to set an international reference price model for Medicare Part B. (Luthi, 4/4)

