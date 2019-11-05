Despite Increased Concern Over Mass Shootings, NRA Foundation Still Holds Gun Auctions In Schools

The events, including the ones held in schools, pulled in about $33 million last year. But opposition to the events is starting to increase in the face of more mass shootings.

The Washington Post: The NRA Foundation Is Raising Money By Auctioning Off Guns In Schools — To The Dismay Of Some Parents

Parents and students trickled into the Muhlenberg County High School gym on a hot Saturday night as the sounds of cheers and a referee’s whistle carried from an athletic field nearby. Inside the “Home of the Mustangs,” Friends of NRA was raffling off guns: semiautomatic rifles and handguns, guns with high-capacity magazines and pump-action shotguns. In the past two years, the NRA Foundation’s fundraising program had displayed actual guns along the wooden bleachers in the gym. This time organizers showed only pictures, bowing to objections from parents who pointed to a shooting at another western Kentucky high school last year that left two students dead and more than a dozen wounded. (Reinhard and Satija, 11/4)

In other news on gun violence —

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri Senate Committee Holds First Meeting To Address Gun Violence

A Missouri Senate committee heard several hours of testimony on Monday regarding gun violence throughout the state with possible solutions ranging from more money for gang intervention to better retention of police officers. Witnesses at the hearing were invited by one of the seven senators on the newly formed Interim Committee on Public Safety. They included police, prosecutors and research analysts. (Driscoll, 11/5)

