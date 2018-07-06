Despite Litany Of Red Flags, Purdue Continued To Pursue Profits Over People, Unsealed Lawsuit Claims

The newly unsealed 274-page lawsuit from Tennessee against the opioid-maker provides deeper details about the warning signs Purdue allegedly ignored in pursuit of profits. News on the epidemic comes out of Illinois and Pennsylvania as well.

The Associated Press: Unsealed Lawsuit: Opioid Firm Placed Profits Over People

A newly unsealed lawsuit by Tennessee's attorney general says the maker of the world's top-selling painkiller directed its salesforce to target the highest prescribers, many with limited or no pain management background or training. Citing the public's right to know, Attorney General Herbert Slatery said Thursday that OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has dropped its previous efforts to shield details of the 274-page lawsuit in state court. The Tennessee Coalition for Open Government and the Knoxville News Sentinel had also requested that the lawsuit's records become public. (7/5)

Chicago Tribune: Illinois Seeks To Expand Obamacare Coverage Of Opioid Addiction Treatment, Prevention

Illinois consumers who buy health insurance through the Obamacare exchange might get more coverage aimed at treating and preventing opioid addiction, starting in 2020, if the state has its way. The Illinois Department of Insurance has applied to the federal government to add a handful of requirements, mostly dealing with opioid addiction treatment and prevention, to the list of what insurers on Illinois’ exchange must cover. (Schencker, 7/5)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Could Marijuana Help Treat Opioid Addiction? Pennsylvania May Soon Find Out

In an opioid epidemic that is killing tens of thousands of Americans a year, people like Kline and her doctor Michael Peck are unlikely pioneers in a drug-treatment experiment. Though there’s no clear scientific evidence that it will work, supporters say medical marijuana could some day change the way we deal with opioid addiction. (Giordano, 7/6)

And a look at what role a trade war would play in the crisis —

Kaiser Health News: What A U.S.-China Trade War Could Mean For The Opioid Epidemic

The American struggle to curb opioid addiction could become collateral damage in President Donald Trump’s showdown on trade. Trade tensions with allies were heightened by the White House announcement in March of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Now, another round specifically targeting China is set to take effect Friday. And that China focus could interrupt other trade-related issues — specifically, those targeting the flow of dangerous drugs like fentanyl into the United States. (Garcia, 7/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription