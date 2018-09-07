Despite Political Turmoil, Most Health Law Customers Will See Only Modest Premium Increases As Markets Stabilize

The analysis by The Associated Press and Avalere Health also finds that insurers are starting to come back to the marketplace.

The Associated Press: Data Show Big Let-Up In 'Obamacare' Premiums

Millions of people covered under the Affordable Care Act will see only modest premium increases next year, and some will get a price cut. That's the conclusion from an exclusive analysis of the besieged but resilient program, which still sparks deep divisions heading into this year's midterm elections. (Hoyer and Alonso-Zaldivar, 9/7)

In other health law news —

Kaiser Health News: Podcast: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’ Health Policy Goes To Court

A federal judge in Texas seemed sympathetic to the argument by GOP state officials that the Affordable Care Act soon will no longer be constitutional, since Congress eliminated the penalty for not having insurance. The case was filed by 18 state attorneys general and two governors. (9/6)

