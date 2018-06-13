Despite Progress Made Against HIV, These Three Very Different Communities Show The Fight Isn’t Over

PBS Newshour examines the social stigma, economic hurdles, and other obstacles that stand in the way of beating the HIV epidemic.

PBS NewsHour: The End Of AIDS: Far From Over

The tools exist. HIV/AIDS can be treated and contained. But in many communities, social, political and economic obstacles get in the way. There, the epidemic is far from over. (6/11)

PBS NewsHour: The End Of AIDS: Florida

Florida is home to about 10 percent of all HIV cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Miami has the most new infections of any U.S. city. Fort Lauderdale ranks number two. Multiple factors make Florida one of the epicenters of HIV in America: a slow statewide response, continued stigma against those living with HIV, and a complex mix of cultures. (6/11)

PBS NewsHour: The End Of AIDS: Nigeria

While Nigeria represents only 2 percent of the global population, it is home to nearly 25 percent of the babies born with HIV worldwide. In many countries, mother-to-child HIV transmission has been virtually eliminated. But in Nigeria, since many pregnant women don't know their HIV status, they don't receive treatment and are more likely to infect their babies. (6/11)

PBS NewsHour: The End Of AIDS: Russia

In Russia, the epidemic is growing at a rate of 10 percent per year. It’s one of the few places in the world where the epidemic continues to get dramatically worse. As many as 30,000 people died from AIDS in Russia in 2017, according Russia's Federal AIDS Center. (6/11)

