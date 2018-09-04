DeVos Has ‘No Intention Of Taking Any Action’ Over Arming Teachers With Federal Funding

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' statements come after backlash over the possibility that a pot of money geared toward helping schools would go toward paying for guns and firearms training for teachers. In other children's health news: foster families, FluMist, helicopter parents, ADHD and more.

The Associated Press: DeVos Says She Won't Take Action On Funding To Arm Teachers

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Friday that she has "no intention of taking any action" regarding any possible use of federal funds to arm teachers or provide them with firearms training. DeVos' comments came after a top official in her department, asked about arming teachers, said states and local jurisdictions always "had the flexibility" to decide how to use federal education funds. (8/31)

The Washington Post: Potential Foster Parents Weigh The Risks Of Children Who Have Suffered Trauma

“Raise your hand if you think every child deserves a loving home,” the social worker said. She held up a photo of five brothers and sisters, all teenagers. I glanced around the room and tried to read the eyes of other potential foster-care parents at the information session. A dozen couples and a handful of singles ranging in age from late 20s to mid-50s sat in the conference room of a private nonprofit agency in Maryland that handles foster placements. Did they feel as uncertain as I did? (Rough, 9/1)

Stat: FluMist Should Be Avoided In Favor Of Shots, Pediatrics Group Says

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending children be vaccinated with injectable flu vaccine for the coming season, rather than the nasal spray vaccine FluMist, unless a child will only be vaccinated if he or she can forgo a needle, or if a doctor runs out of flu shots. “The AAP feels that the flu shot should be the primary vaccine choice for all children,” said Dr. Henry Bernstein, a pediatrician and an ex-officio member of the AAP’s committee on infectious diseases. (Branswell, 9/3)

NPR: Raising Free-Range Kids In An Age Of Helicopter Parenting Is Tough

Walking through the woods alone can be a scary prospect for a kid, but not for 7-year-old Matthew of Portland, Oregon. He doesn't have much of a backyard at his condo, so the woods behind his house essentially serve the same purpose. He spends hours out there: swinging on a tire swing, tromping across the ravine to a friend's house, and using garden shears to cut a path. He lays down sticks to form a bridge across the small stream that flows in the winter. And he does all of this without any adult supervision. (Prichep, 9/3)

Kaiser Health News: Over Past 20 Years, The Percentage Of Children With ADHD Nearly Doubles

The number of children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has reached more than 10 percent, a significant increase during the past 20 years, according to a study released Friday. The rise was most pronounced in minority groups, suggesting that better access to health insurance and mental health treatment through the Affordable Care Act might have played some role in the increase. The rate of diagnosis during that time period doubled in girls, although it was still much lower than in boys. (Bluth, 8/31)

WBUR: Michigan Child's Death Puts Spotlight On Clash Between Medicine And Religion

Seth Welch and his wife, Tatiana Fusari, both 27, were charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse after their daughter, Mary, died earlier this month from malnutrition and dehydration, an autopsy revealed. The parents said they didn't seek medical help for their daughter because of their religious beliefs, though they declined to define their religion. (Raphelson, 8/31)

