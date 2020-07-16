Dietary Panel Recommends No Added Sugar For Children Up To Age 2
The new advice is part of the report from the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee to federal agencies that will use them to create the final 2020 to 2025 dietary guidelines. The experts also said that the recommended maximum alcohol consumption for men be lowered from two drinks a day to one.
CNN:
No Added Sugar For Babies, US Advisory Panel Recommends, As It Tackles Birth To Age 2 Feeding Advice For First Time
There's a new motto for parents when it comes to feeding babies from birth until 2 years of age: "Every bite counts." That's the takeaway from the first guidelines ever created for infants and toddlers by the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, a group of experts charged with providing science-based recommendations twice each decade on how our diet affects our health. (LaMotte, 7/15)
AP:
Men Should Limit Alcohol To 1 Drink A Day, Experts Say
If you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman. That’s the new advice experts are recommending for the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which are scheduled to be updated later this year for the first time in five years. The guidelines now say men should limit themselves to two drinks a day, and that women should limit themselves to one. That advice has been in place since 1990. (Choi, 7/15)
And in news on West Nile virus --
Sacramento Bee:
Yolo County Has Its First Report Of West Nile In Mosquitoes
For the first time this season, officials at the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District reported Wednesday that they have found West Nile in a mosquito sample in Yolo County. It was in Zamora. (Anderson, 7/15)