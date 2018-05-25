Differences Between Aftermath Of Parkland And Santa Fe Shootings Highlight A Country Divided

Survivors in gun-friendly Texas are keeping their demands moderate in the wake of the mass shooting. Meanwhile, the students are seeking advice and support from those who went through a similar trauma in Florida.

The New York Times: ‘How Not To Get Too Sad’: Santa Fe Students Turn To Parkland For Advice

Four days after the nation’s latest school shooting killed eight of her classmates and two teachers, Bree Butler, a senior at Santa Fe High School, climbed into the car and drove three and a half hours to Austin, hoping that lawmakers in the gun-friendly State Capitol might listen to her. Ms. Butler’s drive was a far cry from the caravan of charter buses that set off from Parkland, Fla., about a week after the slaughter there of 17 people by a teenage gunman in February. The Parkland students had reporters on board, meetings on the schedule and the attention of the nation. Ms. Butler drove alone, aware that her support for more gun regulations, such as new requirements for locking up weapons, are not widely supported in her conservative hometown. (Bidgood, 5/24)

Reuters: 'It Is Happening Everywhere' Texas Mass Shooting Victims Tell Governor

Victims and survivors of mass shootings in Texas choked back tears, recounted the bloodshed that unfolded before their eyes and pleaded with Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday to improve safety so that another massacre does not take place. Abbott, a Republican, promised that action was coming as he finished his third session on school safety in talks that came less than a week after a 17-year-old student armed with a pistol and shotgun fatally shot 10 people at a Houston-area high school on May 18. (Herskovitz, 5/24)

