Different Takes: After Failures On Opioids, Tobacco, Government Needs To Toughen Up On Youth Vaping; Banning E-Cigs Is Bad Policy

Editorial writers focus on the public health dangers of vaping.

The Washington Post: We Failed On Tobacco And Opioids. Can We Get It Right On Vaping?

Of course, it was pure accident that news of a possible court settlement with Purdue Pharma landed about the same time as the latest figures on mysterious vaping deaths and the burgeoning e-cigarette epidemic in high schools. But the coincidence had the feel of a providential warning: This time — after failing on tobacco, after failing on opioids — this time, can we get it right before it’s too late? (Fred Hiatt, 9/22)

Dallas Morning News: Vaping Is Stupid, But Banning It Is Worse

In just a few decades, the percentage of adults who smoke cigarettes has dwindled from more than half to 14 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control. If public awareness can purge a practice woven through human history, we should be able to apply similar pressure to prod a lot of people out of vape shops without the heavy hand of government. (Mark Davis, 9/21)

The Hill: I Applaud Trump's Leadership On Vaping, But We Need To Do More

Throughout my career in politics, especially as Lt. Gov. of Maryland, health care has been of considerable importance to me, especially the health-care challenges facing minority communities. We have seen a lot of progress, but there are major disparities still outstanding. One of the most frustrating is also the most preventable: the youth smoking and vaping epidemics. With new reported illnesses and deaths flashing across headlines almost every day, it’s time we get smart and act. (Michael Steele, 9/22)

Los Angeles Times: The Feds May Or May Not Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes. L.A. Shouldn't Wait Around To See

If there’s some good to come from the terrible and still ongoing outbreak of vaping-related illness that has damaged the lungs of so many young people, possibly permanently, and killed at least eight people so far, it is that it has motivated authorities at all levels to step up efforts to reduce electronic cigarette use among kids. (9/22)

