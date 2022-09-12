Different Takes: Did You Have Your Childhood Polio Vaccines?; Get Ready For Yearly Covid Boosters
Opinion writers examine polio, covid boosters and monkeypox.
USA Today:
Polio Emergency In New York Makes Me Rush To See If I Am Vaccinated
Polio fits into the category of oldies but not goodies. And unfortunately, it looks like it's back and many of us are trying to figure out if we're vaccinated against this terrible virus. (Carli Pierson, 9/9)
The Washington Post:
Regular Covid Boosters Help End Pandemic. But U.S. Should Aim Higher
Since the coronavirus hit the United States in 2020, Americans have wondered what normal life with covid-19 will look like, and when the country would get there. The Biden administration this week mapped out a vision for the near future, in which Americans should expect to get yearly coronavirus vaccinations, akin to the flu vaccines that come every fall. (9/10)
Stat:
Don’t Let Shrill Debates Keep You From Getting A Covid Booster
Even before the new Covid booster shots arrived, the arguments about them got shrill. There’s a dizzying kaleidoscope of defensible opinions about the new Covid shots. (Matthew Herper, 9/12)
CIDRAP:
No Question Monkeypox Is An STI
Whether or not monkeypox (MPX) should be labeled a sexually transmitted infection (STI) isn't much of a debate among STI experts. So far, more than 95% of cases in the United States have been acquired during sexual contact among men who have sex with men (MSM). To not call it an STI is nearly equivalent to saying syphilis isn't an STI because exceptions to sexual transmission are common in some settings. (H. Hunter Handsfield, MD, 9/9)