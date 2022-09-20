Different Takes: Examining The Current State Of American Mental Health
Opinion writers examine the state of mental health in America.
The New York Times:
Is America Really In A Mental Health Crisis?
What if the cure for our current mental health crisis is not more mental health care? (Danielle Carr, 9/20)
USA Today:
Our Kids' Mental Health Is As Critical As Their Grades. Here's How To Prioritize Both.
After children across America, including mine, experienced uncertainty, loss and isolation during the pandemic, it is no surprise that so many parents are worried about the mental health of their kids. (Dr. Vivek Murthy, 9/20)
The New York Times:
Who Is Going To Therapy In America?
The number of Americans seeking mental health treatment is on the rise. According to the C.D.C., a 2021 survey found that nearly one in four adults ages 18 to 44 had sought mental health treatment in the past 12 months. (9/20)
The New York Times:
What Is Mental Health In America?
America’s mental health crisis isn’t just about our unhappiness as individuals. It’s about the world we live in: our economy, our culture, our medical establishment. Americans have long treated mental health as a personal matter. But until we realize that society shapes our mental health and how we treat it, we won’t be able to feel better. (9/20)
The New York Times:
How Do We Turn Symptoms Into Words?
Several years ago, when I was reporting on clinics for people in the earliest stages of psychosis, I met many young patients who were struggling to express what was happening to their minds. They described their condition as disabling, but it was still so new that it had not remade their identities or social worlds. (Rachel Aviv, 9/20)
The New York Times:
We Have Reached Peak 'Mental Health'
A few months ago I received a referral for a new patient with a history of depression who’d made a serious suicide attempt. Perhaps unsure how to describe these episodes, the referring clinician wrote vaguely that the person had a “history of mental health.” (Huw Green, 9/20)