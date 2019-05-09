Different Takes: GOP Must Challenge The Democrats On Health Care Issues; Single-Payer Might Solve Many Problems But Not Rising Costs

The Wall Street Journal: Republicans Need A Health-Care Offensive

It’s the paradox of success. With 3.6% unemployment and 3.2% growth in gross domestic product, voters are turning to other issues. When the May 1 NBC/Wall Street Journal survey asked what “should be the top priority for the federal government,” 24% chose health care and 18% said immigration and border security. Job creation and growth came in third, at 14%. While this shouldn’t stop Republicans from selling their economic success, it points to a central challenge for 2020. (Karl Rove, 5/8)

The Washington Post: A Single-Payer Health-Care System Is No Panacea

The popular appeal of a single-payer system to solve the nation’s health-care problems is no secret. Everyone would have insurance, recognizing — as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) continually tells us — that health care is “a right, not a privilege.” Our medical expenses would be paid by some central agency, eliminating the wasteful overhead of today’s insurance companies that drives up costs and premiums.Presto, problem solved.Oh, were it that easy. (Robert Samuelson, 5/8)

The Hill: People With Chronic Illness Need Universal Health Care Now

Like more than 1 million Americans, I live with a chronic illness, a neurologic disorder called Parkinson’s disease. Diagnosed at 48 years old and now 51, I continue to work and have medical insurance that covers most of my medical care costs, including medications. But with each visit to my neurologist comes a reminder that a progressive illness does not get better. Nor does it get less expensive to manage.As we head into the 2020 presidential election, health care will be a leading issue. (Allan Hugh Cole Jr., 5/8)

The Washington Post: Heidi Heitkamp: Democrats, Don’t Ditch The ACA For Medicare-For-All

As the Democratic presidential primary begins to take shape, I’m thrilled by the growing field of talented, capable contenders — any of whom would be a welcome breath of fresh air for the nation after President Trump’s divisive leadership. At times, though, I am also concerned that, in their rush to earn the support of the party’s highly energized primary electorate, some of the best prospective Democratic standard- bearers are embracing positions that would present serious risks when it comes to challenging and defeating Trump in the general election. An area of particular alarm is health care. (Former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D., 5/8)

Los Angeles Times: Diaper And Tampon Sales Tax Breaks Aren’t The Right Way To Help Poor Families

On Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to propose a budget for fiscal 2019-20 that includes hundreds of millions of additional dollars to help families with young children keep their heads above water in this expensive state. Among other things, he hopes to double the tax credit for families with children under 6, expand eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit and add two more weeks of paid family leave.Many of his proposals would have a meaningful impact on the lives of working families. Too bad Newsom sullied the package with two gimmicky sales tax exemptions — for diapers and menstrual products — that his predecessor wisely vetoed. (5/9)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: A New Path Toward Healthcare Access

The Georgia Patients First Act signed into law last month by Gov. Brian Kemp has the potential to put this state on a path that, if done well, could significantly reduce the number of uninsured people here. Given Georgia ranks fifth in the U.S. in its number of people without health insurance, gaining ground here is a worthwhile goal. The Georgia General Assembly and Gov. Kemp are right in recognizing that need. We’re early in the process to determine what waivers of both Medicaid coverage and of stipulations governing private health coverage under state insurance exchanges will look like in Georgia. (5/4)

