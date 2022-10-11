Different Takes: Keeping Pregnancy Private Is Nearly Impossible; Why Is Preeclampsia So Prevalent In Florida?
Editorial writers examine pregnancy privacy, preeclampsia and period poverty.
The Atlantic:
Can You Hide Your Pregnancy In The Era Of Big Data?
I’m a health-privacy scholar, so I know that pregnant individuals are of particular interest to retailers because their purchasing habits change during pregnancy and after birth. (Anya E.R. Prince, 10/10)
Miami Herald:
Preeclampsia Threatens Pregnant Women In Florida
The prevalence of preeclampsia, a life-threatening hypertensive disorder of pregnancy that features high blood pressure, is rising in South Florida, posing a threat to many mothers and infants. (Giselle Carre, 10/10)
USA Today:
Period Poverty: On International Day Of The Girl Child, End Pink Tax
In honor of International Day of the Girl Child, we are bringing awareness to an issue that uniquely challenges girls and women: period poverty. The Journal of Global Health Reports states that more than 500 million experience period poverty. (Breanna and Brooke Bennett, 10/11)