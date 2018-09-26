Different Takes: Look Again To See Who Is Supporting Preexisting Conditions, Medicaid Expansion; What’s Really Behind Red Lights On Green Card Benefits?

Opinion writers express views about the health care insurance.

The Washington Post: A TV Ad That Crystallizes The Biggest GOP Lie About Health Care

If there is a single campaign ad that is emblematic of the 2018 midterm election, it may be this one from Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley, who is running to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. (Paul Waldman, 9/25)

USA Today: Medicaid Expansion Is Midterms Winner, Starting Point To Insure Everyone

Mitt Romney probably doesn’t want to be known as the “Godfather of Obamacare” any more than his niece, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, wants to be known as Ronna Romney McDaniel (which she was called until President Donald Trump reportedly asked her to stop using her maiden name.) But Romney, who signed what became the prototype of the Affordable Care Act when he was the governor of Massachusetts, is on the ballot Nov. 6 along with a key provision of Obamacare — and both are expected to win big. (Jason Sattler, 9/26)

Deseret News: Time To Tackle Government-Supplied Health Care Before It Gets Unmanageable

Census data now shows about 122 million Americans rely on government health insurance programs of one sort or another, a figure reported recently by the pollster scottrasmussen.com. Of this, 62.5 million are enrolled in Medicaid, the government program for low income people, 55.6 million are on Medicare, which primarily serves the elderly, and 15.5 million rely on military health care plans. The total represents an increase of about 14 million people enrolled in a government plan since 2013. Americans may not be aware of this gradual shift toward a government-dominated health care system. Regardless of how they feel about it, the shift ought not to take place without a robust public debate. (9/25)

The Washington Post: Needy Immigrants Need Not Apply

If the Trump administration has its way, hundreds of thousands of legal, law-abiding immigrants struggling to make their way in this country will have their hopes for a green card dashed if they accept government benefits for which they qualify. That means an immigrant family that falls on hard times and accepts noncash benefits such as housing vouchers or food stamps, even briefly, could be denied permanent legal residence in the United States. So much for welcoming the tired, poor and huddled masses. (9/25)

The New York Times: Trump’s Next Target: Legal Immigrants

When Kam Tam came to the United States at age 16 from China 50 years ago, he spoke little English, had a mouthful of rotten teeth and active tuberculosis, and weighed just 96 pounds. Through perseverance and a little help, he got his health back in order. The providers at his publicly funded community health center in San Francisco pulled four molars and cured his tuberculosis. It was the character instilled by his parents that got him through college and pharmacy school, Dr. Tam said. Today, he is a successful businessman and pharmacist who has repaid society for the support he and his family received. He continues to generously give back by donating his professional services and financial resources to vulnerable families in Oakland. (Tung Nguyen and Sherry Hirota, 9/25)

