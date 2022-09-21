Different Takes: Overturning Roe Has Alarming Consequences; Why Is The Covid Death Rate Still So High?
Opinion writers weigh in on reproductive rights and covid.
The Atlantic:
Old Anti-Abortion Laws Are Taking On Unintended Meanings
Abortion opponents seem not to have expected some of the more draconian consequences of the Dobbs decision—that anti-abortion laws would prevent pregnant women who were not seeking abortions from receiving needed treatment for miscarriages, or that women facing dire medical complications from their pregnancies would not be able to get proper care. (Daniel K. Williams, 9/20)
Stat:
Dobbs Decision Threatens Safest Course For High-Risk Pregnancies
Ava was excited about her pregnancy. As her rheumatologists, we were anxious about it. Her death left a newborn without its mother, shattered a family, and may be a harbinger of what’s to come for pregnant people with serious medical conditions. (Jammie Law, Michael Pillinger and Julie Nusbaum, 9/21)
The Washington Post:
Chrissy Teigen Had An Abortion. Yet Some Are Still In Denial
Two years ago, Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy with her third child ended in tragedy. She and her husband, John Legend, had named the baby Jack and lost him at 20 weeks — on what she called, in an Instagram post featuring somber images from the hospital room, the “darkest of days.” (Kate Cohen, 9/20)
The Star Tribune:
National 15-Week Abortion Ban Would Be A Nightmare
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, striking down a constitutionally guaranteed right to abortion and directing decisions on abortion to be made by the states, Republican lawmakers hailed that approach. But no one — neither abortion rights supporters nor abortion opponents — expected GOP members of Congress to stop the assault on reproductive rights, no matter what they said. (9/20)
Also —
Bloomberg:
Who Is Still Dying From Covid? The CDC Can’t Answer That
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden seemed to commit one of his trademark gaffes by saying “The pandemic is over.” The backlash was swift. That’s understandable, given that hundreds of people are still dying from Covid every day. But President Biden may be doing what comes naturally to many of us — judging the situation by our own experiences. (Faye Flam, 9/20)
The Star Tribune:
Pandemic Isn't Over, Mr. President
President Joe Biden spent part of the summer isolating at the White House after developing COVID-19, testing positive on July 21 and then again later that month when his viral levels rebounded after taking Paxlovid. (9/20)