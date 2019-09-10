Different Takes: Stop Making Excuses, Senators, And Do Something About Gun Control; No, Really, Background Checks Might Work

Opinion writers weigh in on how to stop mass shootings in the U.S.

The Washington Post: No, Sens. McConnell And Blunt. You’re The Ones Who Need To Step Up.

“The president needs to step up here and set some guidelines for what he would do,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” The subject was gun control, and the choice of words was a bit ironic — if not pathetic. Everyone knows by now that President Trump will never step up on this issue — or that, if he steps up one day, he will step down the next. Hiding behind his failure is a way for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), Mr. Blunt and other Republican senators to abdicate their legislative authority and their responsibility to the country. (9/9)

USA Today: Odessa Mass Shooting Debunks Argument Against Background Checks

Whenever a terrible mass shooting occurs, the pro-gun lobby — and politicians pledging fealty to it — argue that any particular gun reform proposal would have done nothing to prevent this particular crime. President Donald Trump, who received $30 million in campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association in 2016, echoed this argument recently, telling reporters that so far as mass shootings "going back, even five or six or seven years, for the most part, as strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it." (9/9)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: It’s Just Common Sense To Require Background Checks For All Gun Buyers

For all those who work to reduce gun violence in Ohio, our governor’s recent call to close background check loopholes is a welcome step in the right direction. There are many ways that better laws can make Ohio safer. Common sense background checks are the right place to start.There are no simple answers to gun violence in Ohio. But background checks that cover all gun sales and transfers (with limited exceptions) have a proven record of making a difference. (David Eggert, 9/8)

Dallas Morning News: Texas Leaders Take Steps In The Right Direction On Mass Murders, But It’ll Take Action To Save Lives

Texas, where 29 people were massacred last month in two separate shootings, can no longer afford to sit idly by and do nothing. There were encouraging signs over the past week that state leaders want to do something — that they care about the many families that have been ruined by these killings. They’re starting to put forth some commonsense solutions to try to curb them. (9/9)

