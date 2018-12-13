Different Takes: Supreme Court Can’t Dance Around Planned Parenthood Forever; Choosing Planned Parenthood Is A Patient’s Right

Opinion writers weigh in on the Supreme Court's recent decision to not hear a case against Planned Parenthood.

The Wall Street Journal: Behind The Supreme Court’s Dodge

Supreme Court watchers are looking for clues about the new conservative majority, and on Monday they were offered a surprising one. The Justices chose not to hear Gee v. Planned Parenthood of Gulf Coast, drawing a sharp rebuke from three of the Court’s conservatives. At issue is whether patients may sue states in federal court for restricting or removing providers from their Medicaid programs. Many states excluded Planned Parenthood amid reports that the outfit illegally harvested fetal organs and engaged in fraudulent billing. Louisiana in Gee terminated its at-will contract with Planned Parenthood for reproductive services. (12/12)

The Hill: Planned Parenthood Provides Health Care For Millions Of Women In The US — We Can't Defund Them

As a doctor, public health leader and the president of Planned Parenthood, I am driven by the belief that health care is a fundamental human right. This belief is often challenged, especially by those in power. But this week delivered a victory for anyone who shares my strongly held conviction that all people deserve access to affordable health care: The Supreme Court allowed lower court rulings to stand in Medicaid “defunding” cases, meaning Medicaid patients in Kansas and Louisiana can continue to rely on Planned Parenthood for birth control, cancer screenings and STD testing and treatment. (Leana S. Wen, 12/12)

