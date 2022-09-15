Different Takes: The Abortion Battle Just Keeps Getting Worse; Do People Care About The Newest Covid Booster?
Opinion writers weigh in on Lindsey Graham's 15 week abortion ban as well as the new covid bivalent boosters.
The New York Times:
Lindsey Graham’s Unbelievably Cruel Abortion Ban
At the end of Senator Lindsey Graham’s news conference on Tuesday proposing a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a woman named Ashbey Beasley stood up and asked him a question inspired by her own excruciating loss. (Michelle Goldberg, 9/14)
The Washington Post:
Lindsey Graham’s 15-Week Abortion Ban Gives The Endgame Away
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham on Tuesday unveiled legislation that would ban abortion nationwide at 15 weeks. The South Carolina Republican’s proposal puts the lie to the notion that the Supreme Court, in overruling Roe v. Wade, merely returned the contentious issue of abortion to state control. (Ruth Marcus, 9/14)
CNN:
What I Think Lindsey Graham Is Up To With His 15-Week Abortion Ban
On Tuesday, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a bill that would ban abortion nationally after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and when the life of the mother is in danger. Which leads to an obvious question: Why? (Chris Cillizza, 9/14)
The Washington Post:
Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Bill Is Hypocritical And Dangerous
Only months ago, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham wanted states to write their own abortion rules. Now, he has changed his mind: States should still write their own abortion rules, but only if those rules are harshly restrictive. (9/14)
Also —
Chicago Tribune:
Will Vaccine Fatigue Affect How Many Get The Bivalent Booster?
Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent boosters, which are now available to many age groups, offer protection against the original COVID-19 virus plus the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. Is the nation ready for yet another COVID-19 vaccine shot? (Sheldon Jacobson and Janet Jokela, 9/14)
The New York Times:
The New Covid Boosters Are Amazing News
For the first time, the United States is rolling out Covid vaccines updated to match variants that are currently dominant, as well as the original strain. (Zeynep Tufecki, 9/15)
The Boston Globe:
The Latest COVID Booster Is Recommended For Pregnant Women, So Why Don’t More Of Them Know That?
Pregnant women should get the new CDC-approved Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). (Catesby Holmes, 9/14)