Different Takes: There’s No Silver Lining To Pandemic, But Global Promise To Research Is Encouraging

Editorial writers focus on this pandemic issue and others.

Stat: Beating Covid-19 Will Change How New Therapies Are Developed

The global Covid-19 pandemic has left families and communities around the globe grieving for lost loved ones, exhausted from prolonged social isolation, and anxious about their financial future as unemployment reaches levels not seen since the Great Depression. But it is also driving an unprecedented transformation of the global medical research ecosystem through the search for effective new therapies and vaccines that can help ease symptoms and prevent death among people with Covid-19, restart economies, and ultimately protect people from the disease. (John F. Crowley and Kush M. Parmar, 5/27)

The Wall Street Journal: When Covid ‘Science’ Is A Smokescreen

The word “science” has been hollowed out by politicians, who have stripped it of its substance and power and replaced them with emotional pabulum. These politicians discard the scientific method and deploy the term merely as a weapon against their opponents. This trend isn’t new, but it has been magnified during the fight against the novel coronavirus. In his first tweet on the subject, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee used the word “science” in a snarky attack on Vice President Mike Pence, who had called to see how the federal government could assist the state in dealing with the nation’s first Covid-19 cases. (Todd Myers, 5/27)

Stat: Challenge Trials Can Speed Development Of A Covid-19 Vaccine

Human challenge trials, also known as controlled human infection models, are an essential tool for developing new vaccines. But unless we start preparing now for Covid-19 challenge trials by quickly manufacturing an unadulterated version of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease, they might not be available in time to develop a vaccine against it. (Josh Morrison, 5/28)

The Washington Post: Conservatives Who Refuse To Wear Masks Undercut A Central Claim Of Their Beliefs

If you had asked me six months ago to predict which party would display extreme levels of concern about a deadly pandemic and which party would downplay the risk, I’d have thought you were tossing me a softball question. A disease that makes China look bad for a hapless initial response that let a new virus get established, followed by a coverup that let it infect the world? A disease that exposed the dangers of sourcing essential goods such as medical protective gear from a strategic rival? (Megan McArdle, 5/27)

The Hill: The PPP Excludes Black And Latino Small Businesses, So Fix It

While the House prepares to revamp the government's small business aid program, there needs to be a serious reckoning about how this program is driving racial inequality in our country. As the leaders of two of the largest racial justice organizations in the country, we previously heard from our communities that the federal government was failing to support our country’s black and Latino entrepreneurs — and now we have the numbers to back it up. (Rashad Robinson and Janet Murguia, 5/27)

Boston Globe: Behind The Scenes Of The Supermarket Front Lines

I understand people’s need to buy food, their desire to control at least one thing in this menacing COVID-19 universe. But let’s be clear: I hadn’t ever put myself on the front line. That’s reserved for doctors, nurses, and other critical personnel who are surrounded by tragedies on all levels. I am surrounded by canned goods and produce. (Mary Ann D'Urso, 5/28)

The Hill: If There's Another Stimulus Package, It Shouldn't Discourage Work

The House Democrats’ $3 trillion stimulus bill is, thankfully, not going anywhere, but if Congress is going to move forward with any additional stimulus plan, not a penny should be approved without first fixing the loopholes which make not working pay so well. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 (CARES Act) extended economic relief in several ways to American workers to bridge the unemployment gap until they could get back to work. An unfortunate unintended consequence of this bill was to create disincentives to work because of overly generous unemployment benefits. (Patrice Onwuka, 5/27)

The Hill: The Coronavirus Just Ended Independent Contracting As We Know It

Well, it was a good run, but soon it will be time to say goodbye to all those independent contractors, freelancers and the "gig" economy as we now know it. The rules are going to change significantly in the next few years, and we can thank the coronavirus for putting the final nail in the coffin. If you're a small business owner like me who relies on freelancers to do certain kinds of work, we're going to have to change our models — and pay more in the future. (Gene Marks, 5/27)

Houston Chronicle: Call Out Houston Businesses Endangering Public During Coronavirus Pandemic

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who has been vocal about urging Houstonians to follow social distancing measures, said the city did not plan to be “heavy-handed” in enforcement of the governor’s guidelines. “If you work with us, nobody gets closed down,” the mayor said last week. “The fire marshals will simply be there to inform, to educate.” That’s a commendable approach to take with business owners, customers and local residents who are making good-faith efforts to adhere to social distancing measures — and there are plenty of those. Indeed, Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen has said most merchants have agreed to comply when told they are in violation. But businesses and other establishments flagrantly flouting rules meant to protect us all need to be held accountable. (5/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription