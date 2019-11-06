Different Takes: Warren Is Asking All The Right Questions About Health Care Reform; Warren’s Plan Is Wrong By Not Building On The Health Law

Editorial pages focus on proposals to reform health care.

The New York Times: Elizabeth Warren Is Asking The Most Important Question On Health Care

Last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren released the much-anticipated financing details of her Medicare for All proposal. And they look good — too good, critics say. She has managed to outline a plan that could, in theory, finance generous universal care without a middle-class tax increase. Experts and opponents are diving in, and they’re already finding much to dispute. But we shouldn’t lose sight of what Ms. Warren is trying to do. (Jacob S. Hacker, 11/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Elizabeth Warren’s Health-Care Hara-Kiri

Is the country ready for the “big structural change” that Sen. Elizabeth Warren is promising? Would the Democratic Party be wise to bet that it is? The answers to these questions will shape the outcome of the nomination contest and the general election. Now that Ms. Warren has released her long-awaited Medicare for All plan, there is no longer any need to discuss this issue in the abstract. She has zoomed past the last offramp and is now fully committed to a plan that would revolutionize the way health care is financed and delivered in the U.S. She can’t run on this plan in the primaries and then shift to something more modest in the general election, even if she wants to. (William A. Galston, 11/5)

Boston Globe: Elizabeth Warren’s Health Care Pipe Dream

Elizabeth Warren has just violated the first rule of holes. When you are in one, stop digging.That’s what a conventional politician might do, but not Senator Warren. Oh no. She’d rather try to burrow right through the center of the Earth if there’s a chance of emerging successfully on the other side.Consider what she’s doing by embracing a hugely expensive single-payer health care scheme that would eliminate private insurance. (Scot Lehigh, 11/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Why Black Democrats Favor Joe Biden

The older blacks who are backing Mr. Biden believe that he has the best chance of beating Mr. Trump. They want to keep their medical insurance and their gas-powered cars. They understand that national borders are important, and they don’t want their taxes raised to finance free health care for illegal immigrants. And if Joe Biden, or someone who starts sounding like him, isn’t on the ballot, many of them might just stay home again. Ask Mrs. Clinton how that turned out for her. (Jason L. Riley, 11/5)

The CT Mirror: The Un-Affordable Care Act

I don’t think Sen. Chris Murphy has a clue as to how expensive health insurance is for people who do not get a subsidy. As a self-employed, married parent with two children, I have to purchase my own health insurance coverage each year for my family. Every year the cost goes up 10% to 20%. (Bill Dineen, 11/6)

The CT Mirror: Let Congress Know: Newborn Screening Needs Continued Funding!

Without these federal funds and support of the newborn screening programs we would not be able to continue to save the lives of thousands of babies each year, through detection of disease giving us the knowledge to treat. The Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act of 2019 (H.R. 2507/S. 2158) will not only increase and renew funding for the CDC, HRSA and NIH but it will also fund a study to develop policy recommendations for newborn screening. (Sarah Flynn-Savoie, 11/6)

Nashville Tennessean: How Tennessee Will Set An Example With TennCare Block Grant

Tennessee has a plan to revolutionize health care for its low-income residents. The Volunteer State is petitioning the federal government to fund its Medicaid program, TennCare, with an annual lump-sum payment. (Sally Pipes, 11/5)

