Different Takes: We Have The Means To Manage RSV; Should We Still Insist On Covid Vaccines For Gatherings?
Opinion writers examine RSV, covid, and health insurance.
Los Angeles Times:
RSV Is Hospitalizing Kids, But It Can Be Contained
Another fall season, another virus in the news: The respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, is filling up emergency rooms and hospital beds in many parts of the country. (Saad B. Omer, 11/4)
The Washington Post:
The Case For Requiring Coronavirus Vaccines Is Much Weaker Than Before
Over the past several months, many readers have asked a version of this question: Should they continue to ask that everyone gathering with them be vaccinated and perhaps even up-to-date with their booster shots? (Leana S. Wen, 11/3)
Stat:
How The World Can End Covid-19 As A Public Health Threat
The journal Nature published today global consensus recommendations to end Covid-19 as a public health threat. It took a panel of almost 400 independent-thinking scientists, doctors, and representatives of community groups from more than 100 countries (we were among the co-chairs) some 14 months to develop and agree on these recommendations. (Jeffrey V. Lazarus, Adeeba Kamarulzaman and Agnes Binagwaho, 11/3)
The Tennessean:
Here's What You Should Consider When Choosing A Medicare Plan
Healthcare can be expensive, so picking the right insurance plan that meets your individual or family needs can be critical to maintaining a balanced budget. (Doug Haaland, 11/3)
Stat:
Many Americans Have Health Insurance That Isn't 'Good Enough'
The open enrollment season for health insurance is gearing up at a time when more people in the United States have health insurance than ever before. Yet millions of Americans who enroll this fall still won’t be able to easily afford the health care they need or will be hit with medical bills they can’t pay. (David Blumenthal and Sara Collins, 11/4)