Different Takes: What Is Biden’s ARPA-H?; How To Help Kids Battling With Their Mental Health
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health topics.
The New York Times:
What Joe Biden Knows That No One Expected Him To
On Monday, President Biden announced that Dr. Renee Wegrzyn, a biotech executive who previously worked at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as Darpa, would be the first director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Health, ARPA-H. The alphabet soup here obscures the ambition. Darpa is the defense research agency that was critical in creating the internet, stealth technology, GPS navigation, drones and mRNA vaccines, to name but a few. (Ezra Klein, 9/18)
Cincinnati Enquirer:
More Kids Struggling With Mental Health
When I was in high school, I struggled with anxiety and depression. I just didn’t know it at the time. Mental health wasn’t something that was discussed, at least not in my circle of family and friends back in the 1990s. It was only years later that I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. (Kevin Necessary, 9/16)
The Boston Globe:
Patients’ Rights In The Live Free Or Die State
The tale of Dr. Yvon Baribeau is more than the sum of a record-shattering number of medical malpractice settlements, more than the personal pain and tragedy of the families who brought them and more than the crises of conscience felt by some of his colleagues. (9/18)
Dallas Morning News:
It’s Time To Overhaul The Organ Donation System
Organ donation is an incredibly selfless act, realized only in the most tragic of circumstances. But it’s not always possible, and the fact that more than 100,000 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving organ makes any gift that much more precious. That’s why those of us in the organ donation community must do everything in our power to get it right every time donation is possible. (Bradley L. Adams, 9/18)
Columbus Dispatch:
Ohio's Medicaid Reform Plan Littered With Shortcomings That Must Be Addressed
Medicaid is a lifeline for nearly three and a half million of Ohio’s most vulnerable and underserved residents. In fact,there are more than 400,000 people in our county enrolled in Medicaid who otherwise may not have access to health insurance or be able to afford prescription medication – and who could be impacted by shortcomings of the program.(Erica C. Crawley, 9/19)