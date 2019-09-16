Discord Increases Over Severance Package, Confidentiality Clause Between Planned Parenthood And Fired President Leana Wen

“They want to silence my voice as a public health expert,'' said Dr. Leana Wan. "I simply will not sign away my right to speak my mind. I won’t compromise my integrity.” Planned Parenthood disputed her charges. News on women's health also reports on medication abortions and fetal remains.

The New York Times: Planned Parenthood And Fired Former Chief Mired In Escalating Dispute

Leana Wen, the recently fired former president of Planned Parenthood, appears headed toward an increasingly contentious exit, after accusing the organization’s leadership of trying to “buy my silence” in a dispute that threatens to prolong and magnify an acrimonious transition at the top of the nation’s best known women’s health care and reproductive rights group. Dr. Wen has been engaged in two months of fraught negotiations over her severance package since she was fired in July. (Goldmacher, 9/14)

The New York Times: In First, California Would Require Public Universities To Provide Abortion Pills

At a time when conservative states are sharply limiting abortion access, California signaled a new frontier in abortion-rights on Friday with the passage of legislation that would require all public universities in the state to provide medication abortion on campus. The bill, which would use money raised from private donors to equip and train campus health centers, grew out of a student-led movement at the University of California, Berkeley, and it has sparked the introduction of a similar bill in Massachusetts. (Belluck, 9/14)

The Associated Press: Over 2,000 Fetal Remains Found At Ex-Abortion Doctor's Home

More than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains have been found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion clinic doctor who died last week, authorities said. The Will County Sheriff's Office said in a news release late Friday that an attorney for Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's family contacted the coroner's office Thursday about possible fetal remains being found at the home in an unincorporated part of Will County in northeastern Illinois. (9/14)

