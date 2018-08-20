Doc Who Warned Of ‘Vitamin D Deficiency Pandemic’ Had Financial Ties To Drugmakers, Labs, Tanning Industry

Dr. Michael Holick played a crucial role in spurring America's Vitamin D craze while receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from the industry, a KHN investigation finds. Other public health stories in the news: lead poisoning on Army bases, health benefits of vacation, changing blood pressure guidelines and gut health.

Kaiser Health News: The Man Who Sold America On Vitamin D — And Profited In The Process

The doctor most responsible for turning the sunshine supplement into a billion-dollar juggernaut has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the vitamin D industry, according to government records and interviews. (Szabo, 8/20)

Reuters: U.S. Senators Demand Answers From Army After Reuters Report On Lead Poisoning

Four U.S. senators on Friday urged the Army to detail the steps it is taking to safeguard children from lead poisoning, citing a Reuters investigation into hazards on military bases. “We write to you today concerned about recent reports of lead poisoning at a number of Army installations,” the senators wrote. “The health and safety of our servicemembers and their families are of the utmost importance.” (Januta and Schneyer, 8/17)

NPR: Vacation Days Piling Up? Even A Short Get-Away Can Boost Well-Being

About half of full-time workers recently surveyed by the U.S. Travel Association didn't take all the paid vacation days they earned last year. ... If you're among this group, you could be missing out on some of the benefits of leisure time. It may seem obvious that vacation makes us feel good, but its health benefits are, in fact, measurable. For instance one study finds engaging in more frequent enjoyable leisure activities, including vacation, is linked to improvements in mood, sleep and blood pressure, and can help buffer "the negative psychological impact of stress." (Aubrey, 8/20)

The Washington Post: New Blood Pressure Guidelines Can Cause Problems For The Elderly.

In recent years, doctors have been urged to treat high blood pressure more aggressively, especially in older people. My mother’s doctors seemed intent on lowering her blood pressure despite what I thought were side effects that were diminishing her quality of life. (Neumann, 8/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Gut Feeling: To Stay Healthy, Keep Your Body’s Microbes In Line

You probably know the human body hosts a variety of microbes, but you might be surprised by the volume. If the collection of bacteria, fungi and other organisms could be shed all at once, it would weigh 2 to 4 pounds and fill one or two quarts. En masse, scientists call it the microbiome and have come to believe it is as important to good health as a sound brain, heart, kidneys, liver and lungs. (McGinty, 8/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription