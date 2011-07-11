NY Times: Medical Schools Are Adjusting Their Interest In ‘People Skills’The New York Times: New For Aspiring Doctors, The People Skills Test
Doctors save lives, but they can sometimes be insufferable know-it-alls who bully nurses and do not listen to patients. Medical schools have traditionally done little to screen out such flawed applicants or to train them to behave better, but that is changing (Harris, 7/10).