Doctor Groups Warn ‘Confusing’ Post-Roe Landscape Jeopardizes Patients
Four health organizations, including the American Medical Association, urge state officials to clarify their abortion laws: “Without such guidance, we are deeply concerned that our patients will lose access to care and suffer irreparable harm.” Meanwhile, President Joe Biden leaned into the abortion issue during a speech to Democratic activists.
The Hill:
AMA Warns ‘Patient Health Is At Risk’ Post-Roe, Calls For ‘Clear Guidance’ On State Abortion Laws
The American Medical Association (AMA) and three other health organizations warned on Thursday that patients’ health is at risk in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and called on state officials across the country to give “clear guidance” on the interpretation of their abortion laws. The AMA, American Pharmacists Association, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and National Community Pharmacists Association said in a release that health care providers face a “confusing” legal landscape on abortion policies following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which struck down a federal protection for abortion. (Gans, 9/8)
HuffPost:
Medical Groups Warn Of 'Irreparable Harm' To Patients In Confusing Post-Roe Era
The AMA and other groups said Thursday they were deeply concerned about patients’ health, pointing to reports many women are unable to access medication and decisions that compound trauma for victims of sexual assault. “As physicians and pharmacists, we view patient wellbeing as paramount and are deeply troubled that continuity of care is being disrupted,” they said. “We call on state policymakers to ensure through guidance, law, or regulation that patient care is not disrupted and that physicians and pharmacists shall be free to continue to practice medicine and pharmacy without fear of professional sanction or liability.” (Visser, 9/9)
The president and vice president are urging women to fight back —
Politico:
Biden Leans Into Abortion Rights In Speech To Democratic Activists
President Joe Biden escalated his attacks on Republicans over abortion rights in a speech to Democratic activists late Thursday, addressing the specifics of what he contends his opponents want: an expansion of abortion bans before many women know they’re pregnant, and an attempt to to pass a national ban, which he pledged to veto. Leaning into the Supreme Court’s overturning of abortion rights this summer, the president suggested there would be a surge of voter activity in the fall midterm elections pushing back against the high court’s decision. Biden reiterated that abortion could be just the start of Republican attempts to dial back rights, including contraception and same-sex marriage. (Olander and Cadelago, 9/8)
The Hill:
Biden Says Women In The U.S. Were ‘Awakened’ When Roe V. Wade Was Overturned
President Biden said that American women were awakened by the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade while rallying Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. “Republicans have awakened a powerful force in this country: women,” Biden said. “Here you come.” He blasted Republicans for their stances on abortion, among other issues, during his remarks at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting in National Harbour, Md. The event Thursday evening marked 60 days until the midterms. (Gangitano, 9/8)
Houston Chronicle:
In Houston, VP Harris Urges People Of Faith To Defend Democracy
“As extremists work to take away the freedom of women to make decisions about their own bodies, faith leaders are taking a stand, knowing one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held religious beliefs to agree that a woman should have the ability to make decisions about her own body, and not have her government tell her what to do,” Harris said. (McGuinness, 9/8)