Doctors, Hospitals And Insurers Don Their Armor As They Prepare For A Fight Over Surprise Medical Bills

President Donald Trump added fuel to the fire over surprise medical bills last week when he called on Congress to take action on the issue, which has become a top concern for voters. Lawmakers are fully on board, but the question remains about who will pick up the extra costs if not patients. The powerful industries that any legislation could impact are gearing up for a battle. Other news from Capitol Hill focuses on a single-payer hearing and site-neutral pay regulation.

The Hill: Health Industry To Clash Over Surprise Medical Bills

Three powerful players in the health care industry are gearing up for battle over surprise medical bills. Doctors, hospitals and insurers have all pledged to protect patients from being hit with massive, unexpected bills for out-of-network care, but no one wants to take on the added costs that come with it. That reluctance is setting the stage for a fight, with the insurance industry on one side and hospitals and doctors on the other (Weixel, 5/11)

The Hill: House Budget Committee Announces Hearing On Single-Payer Health Care

The House Budget Committee on Friday announced that it will hold a hearing on single-payer health care on May 22, marking another step forward for the progressive proposal on Capitol Hill. The hearing will be the second one on the idea of single-payer, sometimes called "Medicare for All," that House Democrats have held this year since taking back the majority. (Sullivan, 5/10)

Modern Healthcare: House Lawmakers Launch Effort To Block Site-Neutral Payments

Two U.S. House of Representatives lawmakers on Thursday launched a bipartisan effort to override the Trump administration's site-neutral pay regulation. Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) want to block a final CMS rule that went into effect Jan. 1 and cuts Medicare rates for hospital offsite clinics for some outpatient treatments. Their bill is backed by the American Hospital Association and the Federation of American Hospitals, which represents investor-owned systems, and they are looking for senators to introduce companion legislation in that chamber. (Luthi, 5/10)

